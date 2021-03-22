Anthony DiMaggio produced a four-hit performance at the dish to lead the Pettus Eagles to a win in their District 31-2A debut March 9.
Behind DiMaggio’s exploits at the plate, the Eagles racked up 15 hits on their way to beating Bloomington 15-5 in six innings in Pettus.
The win pushed the Eagles to 2-5 on the year and 1-0 in district play.
Bloomington jumped in front 2-0 in the top of the first inning, but Pettus quickly answered and erased that Bobcat lead.
The Eagles scored seven times in the bottom of the first inning, including two times on the first of DiMaggio’s four hits, a two-run double.
Trey Prieto added a two-run double of his own two batters later, then Jaiandric Skau followed with an RBI single two batters after that.
Damian Hernandez drove home the sixth run with an RBI single.
Skau scored on an error for the Eagles’ seventh run.
Pettus added two in the second, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth to close things out.
The two in the fourth came on back-to-back RBI doubles by Skau and Hernandez, while the two in the fifth came on back-to-back RBI singles by John Constante and Mark Orr.
In the sixth, Ian Felix hit an RBI double, then Garrett Grayson followed two batters later with a walk-off RBI single that plated Felix for the clinching run.
DiMaggio finished the game 4 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs, while Prieto went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs.
Hernandez was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, and Skau went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run.
Felix, Grayson, Constante and Orr had one RBI apiece.
Felix, like DiMaggio, scored three times.
Ayden Van Meter picked up the victory on the bump. He gave up five runs on 10 hits, struck out four and walked five in six innings of work.
