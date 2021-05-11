Mikaitlyn Anderson’s junior campaign on the wrestling mat didn’t end the way she would have liked, but it will serve as fuel for her final season as a Lady Trojan wrestler.
Anderson was Beeville’s lone representative at the UIL 5A State Wrestling Championships April 23-24, held at the Berry Center in Cypress.
She went 1-2 at the state meet and didn’t place, but said she learned a valuable lesson in the process.
“I learned from state to never go in a match and think you’re going to win because you wrestled that person before and won,” she said. “I also learned to give everything you have on that mat because you never know what’s going to happen.”
Giving it all on the mat helped the Anderson win the Region IV championship in the 215-pound weight class back on April 17.
“To be able to call myself a regional champion feels great and only makes me want to be push myself to become a regional champion two times,” Anderson said about claiming the gold at the regional meet, which was held at the Burger Activity Center in Austin.
It took her just two wins to claim the regional title.
She pinned Sharyland Pioneer’s Camila Flores in three minutes, 16 seconds in the semifinals after receiving a bye in the quarterfinals.
In the championship match, she broke a scoreless tie with King’s Milana Vega in the third period. She got a penalty point when Vega was called for stalling, then got another point with an escape 11 seconds into the period.
With eight seconds left, she scored a takedown of Vega for the final two points in a 4-0 win.
At the state meet, Anderson, who received an opening-round bye thanks to her championship-winning performance at regionals, opened with a pinfall loss, before winning in the first round of the consolation bracket and then losing by pinfall in the consolation semifinals.
Princeton’s Emma Lozada pinned Anderson in 18 seconds in the quarterfinals on her way to a bronze medal in the weight class.
Anderson bounced back with a pinfall victory of her own in the first round of the consolation bracket, pinning Hays Johnson’s Breanna Salgado in 52 seconds.
Houston Kashmere’s Samrya Thomas knocked Anderson out in the consolation semifinals, winning by pinfall in 3:05 on her way to taking fifth in the weight class.
Anderson said she already has her eyes set on three simple goals for her senior campaign.
“My goals for next year are to get better, to work on my technical skills and to get stronger,” she said.
Anderson finished the season with an overall record of 23-3.
Oglesby sixth at regionals
Junior Chasey Oglesby also represented Beeville at the regional meet, finishing sixth in the 110-pound weight class.
She won her opener, but then lost each of her next three matches to finish her year with an overall mark of 26-5.
In the quarterfinals, Oglesby beat Grulla’s Bridny Garza in 3:04 to advance into the semifinals of the bracket.
Sharyland Pioneer’s Alejandra Briere won a 6-0 decision over Oglesby in the semifinals, then Canyon’s Daliyah Montoya scored a 4-2 decision over Oglesby in the consolation semifinals.
In the fifth-place match, Rio Grande City’s Emma Benavides beat Oglesby 4-2 in overtime.
Foster gets lone win on boys side
Bryce Foster was the lone Trojan wrestler to win a match on the boys side at the regional meet.
The junior pinned Leander’s Richard Holifield in 15 seconds in the first round of the 182-pound weight class.
Foster then lost by pinfall in the quarterfinals before losing by injury default in the first round of the consolation bracket.
Foster finished the year with a mark of 27-5.
Beeville’s other four regional qualifiers – Lane Jerkins (126), Nick Camacho (132), Jackson Norquist (152) and Joseph Lopez (170) – each lost their first two matches and were eliminated.
Jerkins finished the season 13-15, Camacho posted a record of 10-16, and Norquist and Lopez both finished the season 14-15.
