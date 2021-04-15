Doubles play was dominated by the host team at the Beeville Invitational tennis tournament on March 24.
The Trojans tennis squad boasted champions in all three doubles tournaments as the hosts won the team title on their home courts.
Ryan Martinez and Brandon Dang teamed to win the boys double title, while Sofia Alaniz and Claire Portwood teamed to win the girls double title. William Gamez and Melina Ramirez teamed to win the mixed doubles championship.
Martinez and Dang cruised to the title, winning 6-2, 6-1 over a McMullen County duo in the championship match.
They won their semifinal match by an 8-1 count over a duo from Orange Grove.
Alaniz and Portwood won a tiebreaking third set over teammates Emily Reese and Randi Aguirre to claim the girls doubles championship.
Alaniz and Portwood won the opening set 6-2, but Reese and Aguirre won 6-3 in the second set to even the match. Alaniz and Portwood then won 11-9 in the third set to take the title.
Alaniz and Portwood won 8-1 in the quarterfinals and then beat an Orange Grove duo in the semifinals 8-6 to reach the title match.
Reese and Aguirre reached the title match by winning 8-0 in the quarterfinals and then 8-1 in the semifinals over a duo from Poteet.
Gamez and Ramirez also had to win a tiebreaker set to claim the championship in mixed doubles.
The duo won the opening set of their match with an OG duo 6-3, but the Bulldog pair took the second set 8-6 to force the third set. Gamez and Ramirez won that final set 10-4 to claim the title.
Jake Rosenbaum and Samantha Rivas won their opening round match for Beeville, but were bounced in the quarterfinals by the eventual runners-up.
In boys singles, Desmond Givens finished as the runner-up, while Kelton Keys took the bronze for the Trojans.
Poteet’s Max Garrea beat Givens 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 in the championship match. Before that, Givens won 8-0 over Poteet’s Joseph Meyer in the quarterfinals and then 8-0 over teammate Augustus Rucker in the semifinals.
Keys bested Rucker 8-6 in the third-place match.
Keys’ run to the bronze saw him beat Orange Grove’s DJ Garcia 8-0 in the first round and McMullen County’s Shawn Heritage 8-1 in the quarterfinals. Garrea downed Keys 8-2 in the semifinals.
Rucker won 8-1 in the first round over McMullen County’s Ryan Trudeau and 8-0 over Three Rivers’ Keled Martinez before falling to Givens in the semifinals.
Beeville also won the team championship in the junior varsity tournament, which was held March 25.
Kinlee Ramon won the girls singles title by beating teammate Gabriela Speedon in the championship match.
In boys singles, Colby Rader won the gold medal, while Noah Garcia won the bronze medal.
The girls doubles championship match was an all-Beeville affair with Destinee Gonzales and Patricia Ferrer beating Alizabeth Martinez and Ava Olivares.
Noah Salas and TyKira Moore won the mixed doubles championship for Beeville.
Beeville sweeps Kenedy in dual
The Trojans pulled a clean sweep of visiting Kenedy on March 29, winning all 14 matches.
Givens won two matches by 6-0, 6-0 counts in boys singles, while Lukas Moreno won his singles match 8-0.
In girls singles, Ramon won 6-0, 6-2 and then 6-0, 6-0 in her two matches, while Portwood won 6-0, 6-1.
In boys doubles, R. Martinez and Dang won 6-0, 6-3, while Rader and Keys won 6-1, 6-0.
In girls doubles, Reese and Aguirre won three times. They won the first two matches 6-0, 6-0, then won a third by an 8-0 count.
In mixed doubles, Gamez and Ramirez won 6-0, 6-0; Rosenbaum and Rivas won 6-0, 6-0; and Rader and Portwood won 6-0, 6-0.
Trojans win title in Alice
Beeville claimed the team title at the Alice Invitational March 11.
R. Martinez and Reese won the mixed doubles championship for the Trojans at the tournament.
In boys singles, Keys was the runner-up for Beeville.
Beeville produced the runners-up and bronze medalists in both the boys and girls doubles brackets. Givens and Moreno were the runners-up in boys doubles, while Gamez and Dang finished third. In girls doubles, Portwood and Ramirez finished second, while Alaniz and Aguirre took third.
In girls singles, Ramon won the consolation bracket championship.
In the junior varsity tournament in Alice, Beeville finished third.
A. Martinez and Rivas won the girls doubles crown, while Ava Olivares won the girls singles title. Noah Garcia was the runner-up in boys singles. Gonzales and Ferrer finished third in girls doubles.
