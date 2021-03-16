Rolando Zepeda earned his first career victory as a head baseball coach on Feb. 27 when his Pettus Eagles bested nearby rival Karnes City at the Three Rivers tournament.
The Eagles scored seven runs over the final two innings of a four-inning affair to win 7-2 over the Badgers for their first win of the 2021 season.
After two scoreless innings, the Eagles jumped in front in the top of the third, scoring three times. Ian Felix drove in the first two runs with an two-run single, then scored three batters later on a bases-loaded walk issued to Trey Prieto.
In the fourth, the Eagles added four runs. The first came on a balk, the second on a bases-loaded walk, third on an RBI single by Garett Grayson and the fourth on a passed ball.
Five different Eagles had hits with Jaiandric Skau recording a triple.
Felix drove in two runs and scored twice, while Anthony DiMaggio, Grayson and Prieto had one RBI apiece.
Damian Hernandez also scored two runs for the Eagles.
Ayden Van Meter picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two runs on four hits, struck out two and walked one in four innings.
The Eagles lost their other three games at the Three Rivers tournament on Feb. 25.
They fell 14-0 to Poth, 10-1 to Stockdale and 10-3 to Three Rivers.
Against Poth, Hernandez had the team’s only hit with a single.
John Constante took the loss. He gave up six runs on one hit in his only inning of work.
Against Stockdale, Pettus allowed 10 runs in the first and never threatened.
The Eagles’ lone run came in the third inning on a Hernandez solo home run.
Van Meter added a double, and Skau hit a single to account for Pettus’ other two hits.
Hernandez took the loss. He gave up nine runs on two hits and walked six before being pulled without recording an out.
Against Three Rivers, Pettus led 2-0 through the first half inning, but the Bulldogs put up 10 runs over the next two innings to get the win.
Hernandez, Felix and Elias Bridge each drove home runs for the Eagles with Grayson, DiMaggio and Skau each scoring a run.
Grayson was 2 for 2 with two singles for the Eagles. Hernandez had the team’s other hit.
Skau took the loss. He gave up eight runs on five hits in one inning.
Benavides 25, Pettus 14
The visiting Benavides Eagles scored at least five runs in three different innings to beat Pettus in a high-scoring affair March 2.
Benavides led 13-3 after three and 18-4 after four before Pettus cut into the lead with seven runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Benavides then scored seven times in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
DiMaggio led the Pettus offense with three RBIs while going 1 for 3.
Van Meter, Felix, Grayson and Mark Orr all had two RBIs. Prieto and Constante both had one RBI.
Hernandez and Van Meter scored three times, while Felix and Constante had two runs apiece.
The loss went to Hernandez, who gave up seven runs on two hits, struck out four and walked seven in two innings.
The loss dropped Pettus to 1-5 on the season.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•