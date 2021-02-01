Damian Hernandez drilled four 3-pointers on his way to leading Pettus in scoring, but it wasn’t enough in a District 31-2A contest Jan. 19.
The visiting Woodsboro Eagles downed Pettus at the Eagles Nest, 59-27.
The loss dropped Pettus to 0-11 overall and 0-6 in district play on the year.
Woodsboro jumped out to a 23-8 lead over Pettus in the opening quarter, then pushed its lead to 39-19 by halftime.
The green-and-white Eagles then outscored the hosts 18-5 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 57-24.
Hernandez poured in 15 points to lead Pettus in scoring in the loss.
Conner Colvin added six points, while Matthew Carrillo had four points and Aydin Montoya chipped in two points.
