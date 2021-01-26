Three Rivers handed the Pettus boys basketball team its fifth straight District 31-2A loss at the Eagles Nest in Pettus on Jan. 12.
The visiting Bulldogs built an 11-point lead in the opening quarter and grew their lead in both the second and third quarters on the way to a 67-34 win.
The visitors outscored Pettus 19-8 in the opening quarter, then pushed their lead to 36-13 at halftime. They outscored the Eagles 25-7 in the third, making it 61-20 going to the last period.
Pettus outscored the Dogs 14-6 in that final period.
Damian Hernandez was the lone Eagle in double figures, scoring a team-best 11 points.
Conner Colvin scored eight points, while Elias Bridge added four points.
Matthew Carrillo chipped in three points, and Garett Grayson, Epi Villarreal and Gabe Soto each scored two points.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 0-10 overall and 0-5 in district play on the year.
Kenedy 55, Pettus 24
The Kenedy Lions bested the Eagles in Kenedy on Jan. 8.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
