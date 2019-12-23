PETTUS – The young bucks bested the old guard Friday in the Pettus alumni boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest.
The current Eagles picked up their second win of the season with a 57-42 triumph over the alumni team.
“Alumni games are always fun to be a part of,” said Eagle coach Oscar Vasquez. “The older guys, I didn’t get to coach, but to see my seniors from last year and the previous year is pretty special.
“Hopefully one day I can be like my mentor, Coach Mike Luce, and have an alumni game and be able to say, ‘I’ve coached everyone out here.’”
The first two quarters featured football-like scores with Pettus winning each quarter by counts of 14-7 to build a 28-14 lead on the former Eagles.
Pettus then won the third quarter 15-12 to extend its lead by three.
The alumni team won the final period 16-14.
Ten different Eagles scored in the contest with Skyler Colvin posting a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the team.
Jeameal Harris also reached double figures with 10 points.
Michael Barnes scored eight points, while Joseph Constante had seven points.
Armando Gamez scored six points and registered seven steals in the win.
Pettus upped its mark to 2-7 with the victory.
Victoria Cobras 67, Pettus 38
The Victoria Home School Cobras ran away from the Eagles last Tuesday at the Eagles Nest.
Victoria led 18-13 after one and 27-21 at halftime before rattling off 26 points in the third quarter to push its lead to 53-33.
The Cobras also won the fourth quarter 12-5.
Barnes led Pettus in scoring with 11 points on the night.
Colvin poured in seven points, while Anthony DiMaggio had six points and Gamez added five points.
Harris added four points to the cause for the Eagles.