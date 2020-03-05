PETTUS – A strong first quarter helped the Pettus boys basketball team get their second district victory of the year on Feb. 14.
The Eagles ran off 24 in the opening quarter to help fuel a 54-38 win over visiting Woodsboro at the Eagles Nest.
“The strong first quarter was key to our victory,” said Eagle coach Oscar Vasquez. “Shots were falling and our defense was stingy.”
The Eagles led by 18 after the opening period before Woodsboro trimmed that by one in the second and seven in the third. Pettus then won the fourth 14-8.
Skyler Colvin poured in a game-best 23 points to lead the Eagles to the win.
Lee Garza hit a pair of triples on his way to scoring 16 points.
Michael Barnes added five points in the win.
Three Rivers 64, Pettus 53
The Eagles closed out the season with a road loss at Three Rivers.
Pettus led 12-11 after one, but was outscored by hosts 22-11 in the second quarter to fall behind.
The Eagles won the third 20-12 to get close, but TR finished things off by outscoring Pettus 19-10 in the fourth.
Colvin again led the Eagles in scoring with 20 points.
Barnes hit a trio of triples on his way to scoring 11 points. Garza hit two treys to finish with six points.
Manuel Montoya added nine points to the cause.
The Eagles finished the season 4-21 overall and 2-10 in District 30-2A play.