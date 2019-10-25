PETTUS – The visiting Charlotte Trojans handed the injury-riddled Pettus Eagles their sixth loss of the season Friday night at James V. Beauchamp Stadium.
Charlotte held Pettus to just 68 total yards during a 38-0 blanking of the Eagles.
The Trojans put Pettus in a hole early, scoring twice on fumble returns for touchdowns in the opening quarter, helping them build a 12-0 lead.
Pettus never recovered after that.
“It was tough going from that point on,” said Eagle coach Michael Enriquez about the two quick TDs by the Trojans.
“Offensively, we’re not made to come back quickly from any deficit. ... Giving somebody 14 points right now is tough for us.
“You could see it in their faces. The kids didn’t quit by any means, but they just knew that we had a long road to get out of that hole.”
The two fumbles were part of a five-turnover night for the shorthanded Eagles, who finished the game with just 11 players in uniform after two went down with injuries that ended their nights.
That lack of depth, Enriquez said, handcuffed his team.
“It’s big. Depth is a crazy thing,” he said. “When you’ve got kids who go down and you’re down to two or three on the sideline who are healthy bodies, it just puts you in a bind on what you can do schematically.
“There’s some things some kids can do and some things some kids can’t.”
Charlotte (5-2, 1-1) added three touchdowns with its offense in the second quarter to put the game out of reach, scoring on a pair of rushing TDs and then a passing TD to make it 32-0 at halftime.
The visitors scored on another rushing TD in the third quarter to finish the scoring.
Damian Hernandez, who was pressed into a starting role at quarterback just hours before the game, threw for 56 yards on 4-of-6 passing and rushed for a team-best 9 yards.
Pettus had just 12 total rushing yards on the night.
Pettus fell to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in District 15-2A Division II play with the loss.
Enriquez is keeping with a positive demeanor and is relying on his senior leaders to push the team as the Eagles head into the home stretch.
“I turn that over to our captains: Joseph Constante, Sammy Martinez, Matthew Carrillo. They are wonderful,” he said, about what his team has to do to finish the season strong. “They’re good with the young kids; they’re coaching them on the run, making sure they don’t quit.
“If you see them, they’re playing with fire from the first to the last. They play with heart and I think the young kids will see that.”