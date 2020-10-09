FALLS CITY – The 2020 season opener for the Pettus Eagles was not one that coach Michael Enriquez will look back on with fond memories.
Two-time defending 2A Division II Region IV champion Falls City routed the Eagles at Beaver Stadium, 55-0.
Falls City scored 36 points in the opening quarter and led 49-0 at halftime en route to the victory.
No individual statistics for the Eagles were available at press time.
Pettus was one of several districts across the state which opted to postpone the start of athletics at the school as a safety precaution in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Eagles (0-1) will play a district-only schedule this year.
They will return to the field Friday when they host winless Woodsboro at James V. Beauchamp Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
