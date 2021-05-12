The Pettus Eagle baseball team closed out its season with a loss to Runge April 27.
Pettus fell behind by six runs in the first inning but rallied to take the lead in the second inning then was outscored 16-1 over the final four innings in a 23-9 loss.
Runge built a 7-0 lead through its first two offensive halves, but the Eagles stormed back to take the lead in the bottom of the second by scoring eight runs, all with two outs.
A two-run double by Damian Hernandez started off the big inning for the Eagles. Ayden Van Meter then followed with a two-run single to make it 7-4.
Van Meter scored shortly thereafter on a double steal to make it 7-5.
On the next pitch, Trey Prieto hit a two-run double into right that knotted the game at 7-7.
Pettus then took the lead on an error when Prieto scored following an overthrow on a pickoff attempt.
Runge regained the lead for good in the next half inning, scoring eight times to go in front 15-8.
Pettus got its final run of the season in the bottom of the third when Mark Orr scored on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt.
The visiting Yellowjackets tacked on two runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth to get the win.
Five Eagles – Hernandez, Van Meter, Garett Grayson, Anthony DiMaggio, Prieto and Orr – had one hit apiece. Orr’s hit was a triple, while Hernandez and Prieto both hit doubles.
Hernandez, Van Meter and Prieto had two RBIs each.
Mark Orr was hit with the loss on the bump. He gave up eight runs on nine hits and struck out four over 3 1/3 innings.
Pettus finished the season 2-16 overall and went 1-10 in District 31-2A play.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•