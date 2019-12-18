NORDHEIM – The Pettus boys basketball team dropped both of its games at the Nordheim tournament to fall to 1-6 on the season.
The Eagles first fell to host Nordheim, then lost to the Seguin junior varsity team.
Nordheim downed the Eagles 72-35 in the tournament opener for both teams on Dec. 5.
The hosts jumped in front 22-10 in the first quarter, then held Pettus to nine or fewer in each of the final three quarters.
The Pirates won the second quarter 17-8, the third quarter 16-8 and the fourth quarter 17-9.
Skyler Colvin led Pettus with nine points, while Michael Barnes and Jeameal Harris both poured in six points.
Joseph Constante and Anthony DiMaggio each had four points, while Elias Bridge and Carlos Figueroa both had two points.
Later that day, the Seguin JV team bested Pettus by three points, 52-49, to knock the Eagles out of the tourney.
Seguin jumped in front 13-7 in the first quarter, but Pettus took the lead into halftime, 27-26, after outscoring the Matadors 20-13 in the second.
Seguin went back in front in the third, outscoring Pettus 13-8.
The Eagles won the fourth quarter 14-13.
Barnes paced the Eagles in the loss, scoring 20 points.
Colvin also reached double figures with 13 on the night.
Harris and Armando Gamez both had four points, while Bridge and Figueroa had three points apiece. DiMaggio added two points.
Waelder 82, Pettus 24
The Waelder Wildcats ran away from Pettus on Nov. 25.
The visitors outscored Pettus 25-6 in the first and 21-4 in the second quarter to build a 46-10 halftime lead. The Wildcats also won the third 15-6 and the fourth 21-8.
Manuel Montoya had seven points to lead Pettus in the loss. Gamez and Harris each added four points, while Colvin, Barnes, Figueroa and Matthew Carrillo each had two points. Bridge scored the team’s other point.
Nixon-Smiley 67, Pettus 30
The Mustangs held Pettus to just eight first-half points in a win over the Eagles on Dec. 3.
Nixon led 18-3 after one quarter and 38-8 at halftime. The Mustangs won the third 11-9 and the fourth 18-13.
Harris had a team-best nine points for Pettus in the loss.
Barnes and Constante both chipped in eight points. Colvin and Montoya each contributed two points, while DiMaggio added one.