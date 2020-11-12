AGUA DULCE – Pettus coach Michael Enriquez has been a part of big wins in the past.
None of them felt quite as sweet as the one the 22-year coaching vet got Friday night in his team’s 2020 finale.
His flock of 13 Eagles saved the best for last, beating Agua Dulce 27-23 for their first win of the year.
“This one is going to be hard to beat for a long time for tons of reasons; everything we’ve been through, this crazy season, just in general,” Enriquez said when asked if it was the most satisfying win of his career.
“The way these kids never quit working, and you could see them getting better; we just finally put one together.”
The Eagles tied the game at 21-all in the third quarter, then went in front midway through the fourth quarter.
In the waning seconds, the Eagle defense forced a turnover on downs near midfield to end the Longhorns’ chances.
“Coach (Joseph) Hernandez did a great job this week on game planning them,” Enriquez said about the defense. “We took their screen game away. I don’t think they completed one screen. They tried to run the hitch-and-pitch the last series and we took that away.
“He just did a great job of putting kids where they’re supposed to be.”
That stop allowed the Eagle offense to line up in the victory formation to seal the win.
“We always end practices with that formation. ... It was awesome,” Enriquez said about how it felt to be able to call the victory formation on the final play.
“I told them when the game started, ‘You’ve got to play 48 minutes tonight.’ Then I told them in the tunnel after halftime, ‘You’ve got to play 24 more minutes. You can’t play 23 1/2, you’re going to have to play 24 more.’
“To finish that 24th minute on a knee was awesome.”
Agua Dulce led 7-0 after the first and 21-15 at halftime, but with 4:13 left in the third quarter, Garett Grayson hit Damian Hernandez in the corner of the end zone for a 9-yard TD that tied the game at 21.
Then, in the fourth, Grayson gave Pettus its first and only lead of the night when he powered in from a yard out on a QB sneak to make it 27-21.
Agua Dulce got a safety on a bad snap later in the quarter and got the ball back down four, but that’s when the Eagle defense came up with the critical stop to clinch the win.
Grayson finished the win with 102 yards on 11-of-25 passing.
Hernandez caught four of those 11 completions for 74 yards and two touchdowns, including a 55-yarder in the second quarter that made it 7-7.
Jeameal Harris caught five passes for 36 yards.
Matthew Carrillo was the leading rusher with 78 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter to draw the Eagles back within six just before halftime.
Drae Davis carried it seven times for 42 yards. On the defensive side, he had five tackles and forced a fumble.
Elias Bridge led the Eagles in tackles with six.
Pettus finished the year with a mark of 1-5.
That won’t stop Enriquez from thinking it’s one of his best as a coach, though.
“It’s something that I’ll never forget,” he said. “I’m 22 years in and this is one that will be hard to beat, and I’m saying that when we’re 1-5. I think we did our best job coaching with these guys.”
There’s too many reasons to list to describe why he believes that, he said, but one of them is that it is his first without his mother, Lupita, who died in February.
“It’s been crazy. It’s grabbed my heart a whole bunch,” he said. “This was the first one without my mom.
“We take her with us every week. The kids have gotten accustomed to it; I take my helmet and we buy flowers every week.
“She comes with us to see my boys grow up, to see my coaches coach their tails off and to make sure we never quit.”
For this one, she had the best seat in the house to see her flock finish in style.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•