D’HANIS – Joseph Constante returned to the lineup for the Pettus Eagles Saturday night, but that wasn’t enough to turn the tide for the team on the road.
D’Hanis scored 35 unanswered points over the first three quarters on its way to a 41-8 win over the Eagles.
The Cowboys scored twice in the opening quarter and twice more in the second quarter to build a 28-0 halftime lead.
They stretched their lead to 35-0 in the third quarter and then to 41-0 in the final period.
“It’s just the little things again,” said Eagle coach Michael Enriquez. “It’s a missed tackle here, or a missed assignment there. Those things add up on you on Friday nights.
“The kids are still playing hard, but we’ve just go to do the little things right.”
The Eagles finally killed the shutout late in the fourth quarter.
After a Cowboy fumble gave the Eagles the ball on the D’Hanis 10, Constante took it off tackle to the right into the end zone for an Eagle touchdown.
The senior signal caller then ran through a gaping hole in the middle of the formation for the two-point conversion.
Constante, who missed last week’s game with Charlotte, finished the game with 82 yards on 18 carries and was 2 for 8 for 14 yards.
“It was good to have him back on the field for us this week,” Enriquez said of Constante. “He’s a leader for us. The younger kids listen to him.
“We’re a better team with him on the field, no question.”
Damian Hernandez returned to his spot in the backfield after starting at QB in place of Constante last week and rushed for 28 yards on nine carries.
The coach pointed to the Cowboys’ last possession as proof that the Eagles are still willing to fight.
“It’s the end of the game, we’re down 41-0 and our guys are still out there fighting to strip the ball and get it back,” he said. “If that doesn’t show you what kind of kids we have here, I don’t know what will.
“They want to go out there and fight to win. They want to battle. And they will do it until the final whistle.
“As a coach, I can’t ask for anything more than that out of them.”
The Eagles fell to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in District 15-2A Division II with the loss.