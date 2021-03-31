Thirteen runs weren’t enough for the Pettus Eagle baseball team against Port Aransas.
The host Marlins racked up 23 runs to win 23-13 in walk-off fashion in six innings in Port Aransas.
Pettus took a 5-3 lead thanks to a five-run second. The Eagles started their scoring with back-to-back-to-back RBI singles by Mark Orr, Jaiandric Skau and Damian Hernandez.
The fourth run came on a passed ball, and the fifth came thanks to an RBI single by Garrett Grayson.
However, the Marlins took the lead for good in the bottom half of the second inning by pushing across 12 runs for a 15-5 lead.
Pettus made it 15-12 in the top of the fourth with seven runs. Those runs came thanks to RBI singles by Hernandez, Grayson and Orr, bases-loaded walks by Ayden Van Meter, Trey Prieto and Skau, and a bases-loaded hit batsman from Anthony DiMaggio.
Port A responded by scoring four runs in the bottom half of the fourth and then added three more in the bottom of the fifth.
Pettus’ 13th run came in the fifth when DiMaggio drove home Van Meter with an RBI groundout.
Hernandez, Grayson and Orr each finished with three hits in the loss. Hernandez was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs, while Grayson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and one run. Orr was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.
Van Meter, DiMaggio and Skau all finished with two RBIs.
Van Meter and Skau both scored twice.
Van Meter was hit with the loss, giving up 20 runs (11 earned) on 18 hits, striking out three and walking two in four innings.
Pettus fell to 2-8 overall and 1-3 in district play with the loss.
Kenedy 15, Pettus 0
The Kenedy Lions blanked Pettus in Kenedy on March 13.
The Lions scored four times in the first, second and fourth innings on their way to the five-inning victory.
Pettus had eight singles in the loss with Van Meter recording three of them. Five other Eagles had one hit apiece.
Grayson took the loss. He surrendered 15 runs on 11 hits, struck out four and walked three in 3 2/3 innings.
Three Rivers 23, Pettus 2
The Three Rivers Bulldogs turned nine hits into 23 runs during a win over the Eagles March 12.
Three Rivers scored at least twice in every inning, including nine times in the fifth, to win in five innings.
John Constante drove in Pettus’ first run in the second with an RBI single to center. DiMaggio drove in the second in the third inning with an RBI groundout.
Van Meter finished with three hits, all singles. Hernandez had two singles, and Grayson had a double and a single.
Hernandez took the loss. He gave up 12 runs (six earned) on seven hits in three innings.
