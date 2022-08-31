Eagles soar past Yellowjackets

The Pettus Eagles rolled to a 28-0 season-opening win over the Runge Yellowjackets on Aug. 26 in Pettus.
Alex Hartsfield had two touchdown runs for the Eagles. His first was from 44 yards out in the third quarter. Hartsfield, who rushed for 109 yards, had a 57-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Pettus went up 6-0 in the first quarter on a 66-yard run by Garett Grayson.
The Eagles’ other touchdown came on a 51-yard run by Seth Guajardo.
Pettus had 247 yards rushing and did not attempt a pass in the game.
The Eagles (1-0) will take on La Pryor (0-1) in a 7 p.m. contest Friday in La Pryor.