Coastal Bend College’s baseball team wiped away the memory of three straight Region XIV losses by walloping the Schreiner University junior varsity team in Kerrville.
Coastal Bend scored in every inning and put up six or more in three of those innings on its way to a 36-6 win over the Mountaineers.
Eight different Cougars scored three runs and five others scored twice during the drubbing.
The top offensive stars for CBC in the win were:
• Greg Smith, 2 for 3, four RBIs, one run;
• Damian Rodriguez, 1 for 3, three RBIs, three runs;
• Victor Armendariz, 2 for 3, three RBIs, two runs;
• Johnny Garza, 2 for 3, three RBIs, two runs;
• Mateo Saenz, three RBIs, one run;
• Eric Martinez, 1 for 3, two RBIs, three runs;
• Brandon Gonzales, 1 for 2, two RBIs, one run;
• Garrett Whitaker, 2 for 2, two RBIs, three runs;
• Selvin Anderson, two RBIs, three runs;
• Alex Garza, 2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs.
Five other Cougars had one RBI apiece.
Isaiah Rodriguez picked up the win on the bump. He gave up three runs on four hits, struck out four and walked three in five innings.
The Cougars upped their mark to 13-19 overall with the win.
Cougars drop final three of set with Wharton County
Following a 9-8 win over the Pioneers in Game 1 of a four-game set with Wharton County, the Cougars fell three straight times in Wharton to fall to 4-14 in Region XIV play.
Wharton won 20-4 in five over the Cougars March 24, then swept a doubleheader from the visiting Cougars March 26, 2-1 and 13-5.
Wharton’s 13-run outburst was too much for CBC to overcome March 24.
A. Garza was 1 for 2 with two RBIs in the loss, while Martinez and Whitaker both had one RBI. Martinez also scored twice.
Eric Elizondo fell to 0-4 with the loss. He gave up seven runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings.
In the first game March 26, Wharton made its two first-inning runs last to pick up a win.
CBC scored its only run in the fifth when Armendariz hit a solo home run.
Cobe Reeves took the loss, giving up just two runs on five hits in six innings.
Wharton then used a six-run third to pick up the win in the second game March 26.
Davenport drove in two runs for CBC despite not recording a hit in the loss.
Rodriguez and Armendariz both had an RBI and a hit.
Ian Sexton shouldered the loss. He gave up six runs on seven hits in three innings.
The Cougars dropped to 4-14 overall in region play.
