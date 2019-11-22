BEEVILLE – The area round opponent for the Beeville football team will be a program that has a special spot in the annals of Trojan football.
The ninth-ranked 11-0 Trojans will face off with the El Campo Ricebirds, the third place team out of District 13, at Port Lavaca’s Sandcrab Stadium Friday night.
The Ricebirds (9-2) are in the second round after downing District 14 runner-up Fredericksburg 20-14 in a bi-district championship last week in Bastrop.
El Campo is led by a trio of running backs in junior Charles Shorter, sophomore Jontre Davis and freshman Rueben Owens.
Davis leads the team in rushing and Shorter is second, but Owens is the most dynamic player of the three.
The freshman, who already has three Division I offers from Arkansas, LSU and Oregon State, had 100 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in last week’s win over Fredericksburg.
On the year, he’s rushed for 789 yards and four touchdowns.
Davis carried it 20 times for 120 yards and two TDs last week, giving him 1,492 yards and 21 TDs on the year.
Shorter only got five carries last week, but, for the season, he’s carried it 122 times for 895 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Junior Cullen Braden calls the signals in El Campo’s wing-T offense, which relies almost exclusively on the run.
For the year, the Ricebirds have tried just 47 passes with 22 completions for 403 yards and four touchdowns.
Braden took over at QB five games in after senior Clay Jung went down with an injury in the district opener against Needville.
On the year, Braden is 16 of 33 for 199 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions.
The Ricebird defense has been stellar this year, allowing just 15.5 points and about 225 yards per game.
Last week, they held Fredericksburg to 240 yards, which included a goal-line stand where the Ricebirds held on four plays from the 1 and back-to-back interceptions by Kaden Alcalais on the Billies’ final two possessions.
The Ricebirds, like Beeville, are in the second round for the first time since 2016.
They had a string of 12 straight playoff appearances snapped when they missed the playoffs last year.
This year, they won their first four games before falling to state-ranked Needville in the district opener on Sept. 27.
They then won four in a row before falling to Columbia in the regular-season finale.
El Campo holds an important distinction in the history of Beeville football.
In the second week of the 1974 season, the Trojans beat El Campo 20-6 at Beasley Stadium to snap the program’s infamous 41-game losing streak.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday.