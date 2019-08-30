PETTUS – When coach Michael Enriquez wrapped up Monday’s practice with his 2019 Eagle football team, he gave them a simple message about Friday’s season opener.
He told his boys he didn’t care how they did it, whether it was by one or by a hundred, his only goal was to be 1-0 when they got on the bus to come home.
“Our main goal is to be 1-0,” Enriquez said after the practice about the showdown with Nixon-Smiley.
“We’ve got some young kids filling some big shoes from last year, and they’ve got to go out there and compete and figure it out on the run.”
Enriquez has a young group in 2019, and he said they still have some growing up to do.
“Our kids play hard and we find a way to put wins together. I think that’s what this group has to learn how to do. I think we will. I think we’ll be just fine.”
The Eagles go on the road to open the season to face Nixon-Smiley.
The Mustangs went 0-10 in 2018, but they made some sweeping changes on both sides of the ball, according to Enriquez.
“They’re about like last year. They’re aggressive,” he said about the Mustangs, who the Eagles beat 39-25 to open the 2018 season.
“They’ve changed offenses, so now they’re running a double-slot option. They’ve gotten better in each of their scrimmages.
“Defensively, they run a split, which is different from last year.”
Enriquez likes how his team matches up to the Mustangs.
“They’re not very big, but they do have a pretty good sized defensive tackle and their quarterback is a pretty good sized athlete,” he said. “Other than that, we match up fairly well.
“... I know they’ll be ready to go.”
He knows one thing for sure about the Mustangs: they won’t quit.
“They don’t quit. They got it handed to them pretty good by Randolph, but they kept playing,” Enriquez said about the one thing that stuck to him about Nixon on film. “They kept trying to do their thing and they were flying around on defense.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mustang Stadium in Nixon.