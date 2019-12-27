CORPUS CHRISTI – The Beeville Lady Trojan softball team is represented on the South Texas Preseason Small School Softball All-Star Team yet again.
Lady Trojan standouts Carolina Esquivel and Makayla Mendez were both selected to the all-star squad, which is selected annually by area coaches in partnership with the Corpus Christi Hooks.
Esquivel was selected as a pitcher along with Carissa de los Santos (Santa Gertrudis), Haley Smith (Sinton), Siarah Galvan (Rockport-Fulton) and Isabelle Lopez (Three Rivers).
She is one of just two sophomores selected to the team along with Sinton’s Annie Kay, who was tabbed for the team as an outfielder. Kay was the 31-4A newcomer of the year last season.
Mendez earned selection to the team as a first baseman.
San Diego’s Zaleigh Perez was selected at catcher; Orange Grove’s Olivia Gutierrez was tabbed as a second baseman; Santa Gertrudis’ Yadi Lopez was selected at third base; and Santa Gertrudis’ Jackie Garza was tabbed as the team’s shortstop.
Breana Carr (Santa Gertrudis) and LeeAnn Hinojosa (Bishop) joined Kay as selections in the outfield.
Madison Vela (Odem) earned selection as the designated player, while Riviera Kaufer’s Madison Alegria was picked as a utility player.