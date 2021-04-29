Carolina Esquivel delivered in the circle to help the Beeville Lady Trojan softball team pick up a home win April 13.
The senior hurler threw a two-hitter to lead Beeville to a 10-0 six-inning victory over Miller at the John R. Beasley Sports Complex.
It took Esquivel just 64 pitches over six innings of work to close out the Lady Buccaneers. She gave up just two hits, one in the fifth and another in the sixth.
She also struck out three batters, while inducing eight groundouts and five flyouts.
The offense gave Esquivel enough cushion to get the win in the first inning when Asia Molina hit an RBI single to plate Allie Estrada and then scored herself on a wild pitch three batters later.
Esquivel helped her own cause in the third with a bunt single that plated Molina to make it 3-0.
Beeville (10-14, 3-7 District 26-4A) finished things off an inning early by scoring seven times in the bottom of the sixth. Estrada hit an RBI single; Zelda Salazar scored on a passed ball; Molina hit an RBI double; Melina Ramirez hit an RBI single, and Maggie Martinez scored on an error to make it 8-0.
Two pitches later, Ciara Moreno hit an RBI single into center that scored Esquivel and then Mariana Martinez, who represented the win-clinching run.
Molina finished the game 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Moreno went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Estrada was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.
Ramirez and Esquivel both had one hit and one RBI.
Calhoun 12, Beeville 1
Beeville was mathematically eliminated from postseason contention with a five-inning loss to Calhoun April 9.
Beeville went up 1-0 in the first inning, but didn’t score again after that.
Estrada provided that one run with a solo home run to center.
Calhoun tied the game on a solo home run of its own in the bottom of the first before adding another run later in the inning to take the lead for good.
The Sandies added three in the second, five in the third and two more in the fourth.
Estrada had Beeville’s only two hits in the loss. She was 2 for 3 with an RBI and run scored.
Esquivel took the loss in the circle. She gave up 12 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits, struck out three and walked two in four innings.
