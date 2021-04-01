Allie Estrada and Carolina Esquivel both turned in four-hit performances to lead the Beeville Lady Trojan softball team to its first District 26-4A victory of the season March 16.
Beeville turned 14 hits into 13 runs to beat Miller 13-3 at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi.
The win pushed Beeville to 8-10 overall and 1-3 in district play.
Beeville never trailed in the contest and scored in every inning except the fifth.
The Lady Trojans went up 1-0 in the first when Asia Molina drove in Estrada and held a 2-0 lead going to the bottom of the second thanks to a Lady Buc error.
Miller tied the game in the bottom the second, but Beeville responded with two runs – the first on an RBI groundout by Melina Ramirez and the second on a Miller error – in the top of the third to erase that tie and go in front for good.
The Lady Trojans added another run in the fourth on a Ramirez RBI single before exploding for five in the sixth and three more in the seventh inning.
The five in the sixth came thanks to a Miller error and two-run singles by Ciara Moreno and Esquivel.
In the seventh, Estrada drove home a run with a single, then scored along with Aubrey Johnson on a Miller error after a hard hit grounder by Molina.
Esquivel finished the game 4 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored and also picked up the win in the circle. She gave up three runs on six hits, struck out three and walked two in a complete game effort.
Estrada went 4 for 5 with an RBI and four runs scored.
Moreno and Ramirez both had one hit and two RBIs, while Molina had two hits, one RBI and two runs scored.
Johnson added a hit and scored twice.
Gia Vela also scored twice for the Lady Trojans.
Calhoun 13, Beeville 5
The visiting Calhoun Sandcrabs scored in the first and never trailed in beating Beeville at the John R. Beasley Sports Complex on March 12.
Calhoun posted two in the first inning, then added three in the second for a 5-0 lead. The Sandcrabs added runs in the third and the fourth for a 7-0 lead before Beeville got on the board with five in the fifth.
That five-run fifth by the Lady Trojans was highlighted by Ramirez’s first career home run, a grand slam to left-center that plated Vela, Estrada and Johnson.
Two batter later, Moreno drove home Molina with an RBI single to make it 7-5.
The Sandcrabs responded by scoring six times in the sixth to regain the momentum and put the game out of reach.
Ramirez finished the game 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored.
Moreno was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Estrada, Johnson, Molina and Vela each had a single and scored a run.
Paulina Esquivel shouldered the loss. She allowed 13 runs – only four of which were earned runs – on 14 hits and struck out two in 5 2/3 innings.
