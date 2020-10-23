INGLESIDE – Senior Allie Estrada recorded her highest hitting percentage in a single match this season to lead her team to its fourth district victory of the year on Oct. 2.
Estrada hit .550 for the match in leading the Lady Trojans to a three-set victory over Ingleside.
She had 12 kills for the match with just one error on her 20 attacks as the Lady Trojans blew past the Lady Mustangs.
It was Estrada’s sixth double-digit kills performance of the season.
Beeville won the opening set 25-7, then claimed a 25-9 win in the second set to go up 2-0 in the match. The visitors closed out the win with a 25-20 triumph in the third set.
In addition to her 12 kills, Estrada also had two aces, three digs and seven assists for the Lady Trojans.
Carly Knapp tallied six kills in the victory, while Alexia Salazar and Darian Henson both had five kills. Ty Hernandez added two kills.
Beeville hit .324 as a team with 32 kills against nine errors on 71 total attacks.
The Lady Trojans also racked up 17 total aces with Salazar recording a match-best five.
Mikayla Newson and Maggie Martinez both had four aces, while Knapp joined Estrada with two aces.
Libero Megan Del Bosque recorded 10 digs to lead the defense. Salazar had six digs and Martinez registered five.
Newson had a team-high 12 assists.
Rockport-Fulton 3, Beeville 0
The Lady Trojans ended a string of four straight road matches with a three-set loss to Rockport-Fulton on Oct. 6.
Rockport won the opening set 25-20, then claimed a 25-17 win in the second set.
In the third set, Beeville was the first to get to set point and then the first to 25, but Rockport won the final three points to claim a 27-25 victory.
Knapp paced the Lady Trojan offense with four kills. Estrada and Jaelyn Smith both had three kills in the loss.
Martinez and Del Bosque tied for the team lead in aces with two apiece.
Smith finished the match with four blocks, while Estrada and Hernandez both had two blocks.
Estrada, Martinez and Del Bosque each had 18 digs for the Beeville defense.
