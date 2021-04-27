Allie Estrada, Jada Johnson, Carly Knapp, Jalen Spicer and Colin Gomez will sport the Trojan orange and white at the regional track meet.
The quintet all booked tickets to the Region IV championships with top-four finishes at the District 25/26 area meet, which was hosted by Rockport-Fulton on April 14.
Estrada was the top finisher for the Trojans, winning the area crown in the girls triple jump.
The senior, who was the state runner-up in the event in 2019, recorded a winning jump of 37 feet, 4 inches on her third attempt at the meet.
Her fourth attempt was marred by a leg injury, however, and she then passed on her final two attempts.
She was slated to compete in three more events – the long jump and both hurdles events – but she withdrew from each of them.
Spicer posted a runner-up finish in the boys 100-meter dash for the Trojans.
The senior clocked a time of 10.79 seconds in the race. Bay City’s Brice Turner won the race in 10.70.
Spicer also qualified for regionals in the 200, finishing fourth in the event after clocking a time of 22.11.
Johnson and Knapp also qualified in two events on the girls side.
Johnson will advance in both the 1,600 and 3,200. She finished third in the 1,600 in 5:45.19 and was fourth in the 3,200 in 12:44.83.
Knapp advanced in the both the hurdles events. She was third in the 300-meter event in 49.06 and took fourth in the 100-meter event in 17.05.
Colin Gomez qualified for regionals in the 110 hurdles, clocking a time of 15.82 to finish fourth in the event.
Jaida Gonzales missed qualifying for regionals by one spot in the 300 hurdles, taking fifth in 50.08.
The 4x400 girls relay team also finished fifth, clocking 4:23.29. The 4x200 girls relay team was eighth in 1:53.73.
The boys 4x200 relay team took sixth in 1:32.76.
The UIL 4A Region IV Track and Field Championships are slated for April 23-24 at Javelina Stadium on the campus of Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Boys, girls finish fifth at the district meet
Both the boys and girls teams finished fifth in the team standings at the District 26-4A meet, which was held on April 7 in Port Lavaca.
The boys tallied 50 points to tied with Miller, while the girls totaled 87 points.
Ingleside won the boys team title, while Rockport-Fulton claimed the girls team title.
Estrada was district champion three times over and also won a silver medal in a fourth event.
She won the district crown in the triple jump (36-4 1/2), the long jump (16-9) and the 300 hurdles (47.40), and claimed the silver medal in the 100 hurdles in 15.92.
Spicer also won an individual district championship for the Trojans, claiming the gold in the 100 in 10.83.
He also helped the 4x200 relay team win the district title, joining forces with Robert Deleon, Darion Perez and Matthew Casas to clock 1:33.68.
Spicer won a silver medal in the 200, finishing second in 22.70.
Gomez won a bronze for the Trojan boys, clocking 16.03 in the 110 hurdles.
Beeville’s other two boys relay teams, the 4x400 and 4x100, finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
On the girls side, Knapp won a bronze medal in the 300 hurdles in 49.38, with Gonzales finishing a spot back of her in fourth in 49.45.
Knapp and Estrada teamed with Kayla Salazar and Carrah Davis to finish third in the 4x400 in 4:23.48.
In the 4x200 relay, Gonzales, Davis, Jennifer Carrizales and Cylee Lopez finished fourth in 1:52.88.
Johnson finished fourth in the both the 1,600 and 3,200, clocking times of 5:47.21 and 12:49.18, respectively.
Salazar was fifth in the 800, while Davis was fifth in the long jump. Noemi Alaniz finished sixth in the 3,200. The 4x100 relay team also finished sixth.
