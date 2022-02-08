Four Lady Trojans scored in double figures and every player who got in the game scored at least two points as the Beeville girls basketball team routed Calhoun at home to stay perfect in district play Jan. 25.
Beeville held the visitors to fewer than 10 in every quarter and cruised to a 76-27 win at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
The Lady Trojans, who are ranked eighth in the most recent Texas Girls Coaches Association state 4A poll and 13th in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll, moved to 27-2 overall on the year.
They also improved to 9-0 in District 26-4A play and clinched a playoff berth.
Beeville sits alone atop the district standings with three games left. The second showdown with the district’s other state-ranked team, Rockport-Fulton, was slated for Feb. 1 in Beeville.
Cylee Lopez led the quartet of double-digit scorers in the victory over Calhoun.
She hit four 3-pointers on the night and went 7 of 8 at the charity stripe on her way to scoring 21 points.
She also had four rebounds and four steals in the win.
Kaydence Menchaca hit two triples and was 7 of 10 at the line on her way to scoring 13 points to go along with her five rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Carrah Davis and Raylei Perez both scored 10 points for Beeville.
As for the rest of the Beeville lineup, Camryn Longoria and Brittany Auzston both had five points, Danielle Gonzales had four points, Jaida Gonzales and Megan Del Bosque both had three points and Aaralyn Del Bosque had two points.
Longoria, Auzston, D. Gonzales and J. Gonzales each had four rebounds on the night.
Beeville led 21-8 after one, 37-11 at halftime and 56-20 after three, then outscored the Lady Sandies 20-7 in the fourth.
Beeville 58, Sinton 28
Behind Danielle Gonzales’ first career double-double, the Lady Trojans rolled to a win in Sinton Jan. 21.
The sophomore went 6 of 12 from the field and 3 for 3 at the charity stripe to tally 15 points and also pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Beeville to the win.
Beeville led 25-12 after one quarter and then outscored Sinton 11-5 in the second, 12-6 in the third and 10-5 in the fourth quarter.
Davis was the team’s second leading scorer with 11 points to go with five steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Longoria poured in nine points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Menchaca had nine points to go with five boards and four steals.
J. Gonzales added five points and three rebounds in the win, which completed the season sweep of Sinton.
