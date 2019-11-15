BEEVILLE – The bi-district opponent for the Beeville Trojan football team will be the same it was the last time the Trojans entered the postseason as their district’s No. 1 seed.
The unbeaten and ninth-ranked Trojans will face off with the Zapata Hawks at Freer’s Buckaroo Stadium in the first round of the 2019 UIL state football playoffs.
Zapata finished fourth in District 16-4A Division I by essentially backing their way into the postseason in one of the most peculiar endings to a game you’ll ever see.
The Hawks trailed archrival Grulla late in the fourth quarter of the regular-season final between the two and were about to give the ball back to the Gators, who were sitting on a four-point lead.
A four-point loss to Grulla would have eliminated Zapata from playoff contention and sent Kingsville in as the No. 3 seed and Grulla in as the No. 4 seed.
However, a loss by 10 or more to the Gators would give Grulla the third seed and give Zapata the fourth seed.
So, Zapata let the Gators score and Grulla won the game 31-19, securing the No. 4 seed based on the district’s tiebreaking scenario.
Trojan coach Chris Soza said the Hawks are good on defense and feature a spread offensive attack.
“They’re a scrappy team,” he said about Zapata, who went 3-7 in the regular season with their only wins coming over Robstown, Ingleside and Kingsville.
“They have a real good defense. They play hard on defense. The challenge is going to be figuring out what they are going to do on defense.
“We’re going to see a spread offense. The quarterback has a good arm; he’s not great, but he’s got a good arm. The running back is a good runner. ... We’ve just got to play defense and doing what we’re doing.”
Junior Mario Garcia is that quarterback and senior Danny Villarreal is that running back.
Garcia has thrown for 1,794 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 58.8 percent of his passes this year.
Villarreal has rushed 160 times for 893 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s had five 100-yard rushing performances this year, including two in the past two games with 135 against Kingsville and 114 against Grulla.
Garcia’s top target in the passing game is senior Xavi Rodriguez, who has 82 catches for 1,223 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s had at least 107 yards receiving in each of the past seven games, including a nine-catch, 213-yard, two-touchdown performance against district champion La Feria last month.
Zapata’s leading tackler is senior linebacker Anibal Salinas with 78 takedowns, including three for loss. Junior cornerback Joe Chick has 61 tackles, including five for loss.
Five different Hawks have at least three sacks on the year and five have at least four tackles for loss for a defense that allowed 26.6 points per game this year.
The Hawks started the year with four straight losses, all by seven points or less. They bounced back with back-to-back wins in non-district play before falling to Hidalgo and then La Feria, who finished second and first in district play, respectively. They then beat Kingsville before the loss to Grulla last week.
The Hawks are in the postseason for the seventh straight season.
The two teams last met in a 2016 bi-district contest. The District 15 champion Trojans routed the Hawks 62-13 at Flour Bluff’s Hornet Stadium.
“I think they’re ready. I think they’re hungry,” said Soza about his boys.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday.