PFLUGERVILLE – The top-ranked Falls City Beavers earned their second straight trip to the state semifinals Friday night by holding off Bremond in the 2A Division II Region IV Championship Game at The Pfield.
The Beavers (13-1) recovered an onside kick attempt by Bremond late in the fourth quarter and then ran out the clock to preserve a 35-28 win.
Brady Lyssy carried the Beavers to the win, rushing for 356 yards and all five of the team’s touchdowns on 46 carries.
The Beavers will return to The Pfield this week for a state semifinal showdown with No. 2 Mart.
It will be a rematch of one of the division’s state semifinals from last season, which Mart won 40-13 on its way to winning its second straight state title.
Kickoff is slated for 7 o’clock Friday night.
Stratford faces Hamlin in the other 2A Division II semifinal in Plainview tonight (Thursday).
Refugio won its fourth Region IV crown in five seasons last Thursday with a 49-12 romp of Holland at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Bobcat quarterback Austin Ochoa threw for 211 yards and three TDs and rushed for 64 yards and two scores to lead the Bobcats to the win.
Antwaan Gross caught six passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns, and also picked off two Hornet passes for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats jumped in front 28-0 in the opening quarter on their way to the win.
Refugio will square off with Region III champion San Augustine in the state semifinals tonight at the Berry Center in Cypress. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
It will be a rematch of a 2017 semifinal that Refugio won 63-21 before falling to Mart in the state title game the following week.
The other semifinal in the division pits unbeaten Post against Valley View. That game is set for tonight in Brownwood.
The rest of the state semifinals in the other divisions are as follows:
6A Division I – Duncanville vs. Rockwall, Saturday, 2:30 p.m., McKinney. Galena Park North Shore vs. Lake Travis, Saturday, 4 p.m., Round Rock.
6A Division II – Denton Guyer vs. Spring Westfield, Saturday, 1 p.m., Houston. Katy Taylor vs. Austin Westlake, Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Waco.
5A Division I – Denton Ryan vs. Frisco Lone Star, Saturday, 2 p.m., Allen. Alvin Shadow Creek vs. San Antonio Wagner, Friday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio.
5A Division II – Lubbock Cooper vs. Aledo, Saturday, 3 p.m., Abilene. Fort Bend Marshall vs. Boerne-Champion, Saturday, 3 p.m., College Station.
4A Division I – Springtown vs. Waco La Vega, Friday, 7 p.m., Midlothian. Carthage vs. Lampasas, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Porter.
4A Division II – Midland Greenwood vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Friday, 6 p.m., Frisco. Silsbee vs. Wimberley, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Katy.
3A Division I – Brock vs. Pottsboro, Thursday, 7 p.m., Frisco. Grandview vs. Columbus, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Round Rock.
3A Division II – Canadian vs. Gunter, Friday, 7 p.m., Vernon. Omaha Pewitt vs. East Bernard, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Waco.