The Beeville Sports Hall of Fame will welcome its 16th class of inductees this week. The 2019 class will take a tour of A.C. Jones High Friday afternoon before participating in the pep rally later that day. They will be introduced to the public for the first time Friday night at the football team’s game against Orange Grove.
The induction banquet will be held Saturday at noon at the A.C. Jones cafeteria with Beeville Sports Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys player Byron Bradfute slated to serve as the special guest speaker.
This year’s class of inductees are Andrew Auzston, John Gilbert Ayala, Paul Hernandez, Dusty Stewart and the 1975 boys track and field team.
Andrew Auzston
Auzston was a three-year starter for the Trojan football team from 1995-97, playing right tackle, tight end and defensive tackle.
He was an all-district pick on both sides of the ball in 1996, when he was the team’s only junior captain.
In 1997, he was an all-district selection at defensive tackle for the Trojans. He was selected to represent Beeville in the annual Coastal Bend Shriner’s All-Star Football Game in the spring of 1998, helping the south team win 53-15.
In addition to his exploits on the football field, Auzston was a two-time all-district selection as a goalkeeper for the Trojans soccer team.
Auzston went on to play college football at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Gilbert Ayala
Ayala was a standout in both cross country and track and field for the Trojans. He won multiple races for the Trojan cross country program and was a regular on the medal stand for the Trojan track and field program.
He placed 34th for the Trojans at the regional cross country meet his senior year at A.C. Jones High. That year, he was finished ninth at the district meet for the Trojans. He earned the program’s most outstanding runner award at that year’s all-sports banquet.
Paul Hernandez
Hernandez was the first state track and field medalist in A.C. Jones history as well as a team captain on the football team both his junior and senior years.
In 1959, as a junior, Hernandez won a bronze medal in the long jump for the Trojans at the state track and field meet to become the school’s first state medalist.
A year later, he duplicated the feat, finishing third once again at the state meet.
He also qualified for the state meet in the 100- and 200-yard dash events in 1960 for the Trojans.
On the football field, Hernandez was a two-time all-district selection for the Tex Kassen-coached Trojans.
He went on to participate in track and field at both East Texas State University and Pan American University with a stint in the military during the Vietnam War sandwiched between.
Dusty Stewart
Stewart is one of the most decorated athletes in A.C. Jones history with 14 varsity letters and a multitude of all-district selections to his name in football, basketball, baseball and golf from 1996 to 2000.
In football, he was a two-year letterman and was named the all-district MVP as the team’s starting quarterback in 1999, when the Trojans shared the district title and then won a bi-district title. He was also an all-district pick at QB in 1998 and an all-district selection at punter in both 1998 and 1999. He set single-season school marks in passing yards, completions and touchdowns and set career marks for those three categories as well.
In basketball, he was a four-year letter winner and a three-time all-district selection. He won the all-district MVP his senior year, a first team all-district pick his junior year and the all-district newcomer of the year his sophomore year.
In baseball, he won four varsity letters and was a four-time all-district selection for the Trojans in left field. In 2000, he led the South Texas area with 14 home runs, including two in the team’s win in a bi-district championship win over San Antonio Lanier.
In golf, he won four varsity letters, was a four-time all-district selection and qualified for the regional tournament four times.
Stewart went on to play both football and baseball at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
1975 boys track and field team
The 1975 A.C. Jones boys track and field team, coached by James Leonard, won the school’s first boys track and field district championship.
At the district meet, the Trojans bested runner-up Corpus Christi Carroll by 51 points to win the title.
The squad boasted six district champions – Joe Wright in the 880-yard dash, Brian Hadwin in the shot put, Mike Johnson in the high jump and the 220-yard dash, Joe Jefferson in the 100-yard dash, and the 440-yard relay team of Walter Harvey, John Jefferson, Paul Green and Joe Jefferson.
The Trojans also boasted three district runners-up in John Jefferson in the shot put, Mike Johnson in the 330-yard hurdles and David Stark in the pole vault.