Hard work and training paid off as two students from Bee County Young Gunz Boxing Club won Junior Olympic championships their weight class.
John Gonzales, the head coach of the Bee County Young Gunz Boxing Club, took three students to the South Texas Amateur Boxing Association Junior Olympics Tournament in Corpus Christi. The three students were Teddy Cain, Elija Vasquez and Jayden Martinez. Vasquez won in the 155 pound weight class. Martinez won in the 176 pound weight class. This tournament included 415 boxers competing against one another.
According to Gonzales, his students trained for three months for this tournament.
“The training consisted of regular boxing training such as running 3 miles a day and getting prepared for it,” said Gonzales
Martinez and Vasquez both advanced to nationals with their placement. Vasquez had four boxers in his weight class and even defeated the No. 2 ranked boxer in the U.S. for his weight class.
Those who qualified for nationals received a stipend to cover their trip to nationals. Those who did not qualify for nationals may still go if they pay their way.
Gonzales is still debating which tournament he will take his boxers to next. The national competition will be in Wichita, Kansas, on July 9. However, Gonzales may instead take his boxers to the Games of Texas on July 22 instead.
“We are undecided on what we are going to do, what tournament we are going to take them to,” said Gonzales
Gonzales stated that they will be going to a tournament every month. They have a tournament in Ingleside in August and another in Beeville in September.
“It’s all about the discipline, and I see it,” said Gonzales. “I don’t just let anyone fight or compete. They have to show me not just what they can do in the ring, but their actions outside the ring. I’m just really impressed with those three.”
