Bee County was a mecca for girls basketball during the 2021-22 season with five hoopsters winning all-district superlative awards.
Beeville’s Carrah Davis headlined that group of award winners as the District 26-4A Most Valuable Player.
Davis led the Lady Trojans to a 31-3 record, the outright 26-4A championship and a bi-district championship during her junior season.
She averaged a team-best 18 points per contest, and was second on the team in steals and assists with per-game averages of 3.9 and 2.2, respectively. She also pulled down 4.3 rebounds per game.
Jaida Gonzales and Kaydence Menchaca also won awards for the Lady Trojans. Gonzales, who averaged 3.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals, was named the district’s sixth woman of the year, while Menchaca was named the newcomer of the year after a sophomore campaign where she averaged 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals.
Beeville coach Felicia Ramirez won the coach of the year award in District 26-4A.
The other district awards went to Rockport-Fulton’s Kaylee Howell (offensive player of the year) and Miller’s Esmeralda Hill (defensive player of the year).
Skidmore-Tynan boasted a pair of award winners in District 29-3A.
Mariella Gonzales and Maggy Moreman both claimed awards after they helped the Lady Cats to a 28-10 record, a runner-up finish in the district standings and a berth in the regional quarterfinals.
Gonzales was named the district’s offensive MVP, while Moreman claimed the newcomer of the year award.
Aransas Pass’ Maiya Gonzales and Marisa Acosta shared the district MVP award, while Mathis’ Jackie Garcia was named the defensive MVP. Orange Grove’s Eryn Ellis and Aransas Pass’ Angelina Zepeda shared the sixth woman of the year award. Taft’s David McHugh was named the coach of the year.
Beeville, Skidmore-Tynan and Pettus produced a combined six all-district first teamers.
Beeville landed three players on the 26-4A first team with Cylee Lopez, Camryn Longoria and Megan Del Bosque earning the distinction.
Skidmore-Tynan boasted a pair of first team honorees in 29-3A in Kaitlyn Salinas and Kacy Rivers.
Pettus junior Heirabella Gomez was the lone Lady Eagles to earn first team honors in District 31-2A.
In District 31-2A, the all-district awards went to Yorktown’s Seely Metting (MVP), Port Aransas’ Hannah Ramsden (co-offensive player of the year), Three Rivers’ Brooklyn Lamprecht (co-offensive player of the year), Three Rivers’ Madison Lindsey (defensive player of the year), Refugio’s Bradi Fox-Smith (newcomer of the year), Three Rivers’ Andrea Valdez (sixth woman of the year) and Refugio’s Addison Bohler (coach of the year).
Beeville landed two on the all-district second team in Aaralyn Del Bosque and Danielle Gonzales, while Skidmore-Tynan had two on the second team as well in Daniella Villarreal and Makaelah Favre.
Brittany Auzston, Asia Molina and Raylei Perez received honorable mention for Beeville. Neddia Gonzales and Kat Herrera earned honorable mention for Skidmore. Aleigha Hartsfield, Raeann Martinez, Alisynn Morin and Jocelyn Reyna received honorable mention for Pettus.
