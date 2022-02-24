Five Bee County female powerlifters won individual championships at the 11th annual Orange Grove Invitational Feb. 5.
Beeville’s Annica Gonzales, Angelica Beltran and Sophie Sanchez won gold medals, as did Skidmore-Tynan’s Marina Lopez and Daniella Villarreal.
Gonzales claimed the 123-pound championship, posting a winning total of 800 pounds. She squatted 325, pressed 155 and deadlifted 320 to claim the title.
Beltran won the 148-pound title with a total weight of 970 pounds. She opened with a 380 squat, then pressed 200 before finishing with a 390-pound deadlift.
Sanchez claimed the 181-pound title. She squatted 325, put up 150 on the bench, then deadlifted 310 to post a winning total of 785 pounds.
Lopez, the defending 3A champion at 105, won that weight class with a 650-pound total. She opened with a 255 squat, then pressed 135 before deadlifting 260.
Villarreal won the championship at 198 with a winning total of 935 pounds. She squatted 405, pressed 200 and then pulled 330 in the deadlift.
Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan finished second and third, respectively, in the team results. Beeville posted 33 points, while Skidmore tallied 31 points.
Mathis won the team championship with 37 points.
Beeville’s other scoring came in the form of a runner-up finish, two third-place finishes and a fifth-place finish.
Mya Martin scored the runner-up finish, taking second at 220 with a total weight of 915 pounds.
Bianca Carrizales and Alizen Moreno won bronze medals for the Lady Trojans. Carrizales was third at 114 with a total of 655, while Moreno finished third at 123 with a total weight of 755.
Cyrianna Serrano finished fifth for Beeville at 148. She posted a total weight of 680 pounds in the weight class.
Skidmore boasted three runners-up and one fourth-place finisher at the meet.
Karelen Bastida won a silver in the 97-pound class, posting a 495 total. Paula Gonzales finished second to Lopez at 105 with a 565 total. Maria Cantu was the runner-up at 181 thanks to a 770 total.
Sivounay Ramirez finished fourth for the Ladycats at 165, posting a 645 total.
Cassidy Landrum finished seventh at 181 and Lilyanna Hernandez was 10th at 148.
Three Trojans win silvers
Beeville’s John Contreras, Zacharia Smith and Juan Garcia won silver medals for the Trojan boys powerlifting team at the Orange Grove meet.
Contreras took second at 123 with a total weight of 1,005 pounds, while Smith took second at 148 with a total weight of 1,100 pounds. Garcia was the runner-up at 165, posting a total of 1,105 pounds.
Beeville finished sixth in the team standings with 16 points. London won the team title with 40 points and Calallen was second with 31.
Arnulfo Puga provided Beeville’s other point with a fifth-place finish at 275 with a total of 1,025 pounds.
Aydan Sarate took sixth at 181, Dominic Smith was 12th at 198, Jacob Martin was 14th at 181 and Parker Garza took 18th at 181.
Skidmore-Tynan was ninth as a team with eight points.
Taylor Swinnea and Conrad Padron provided three points apiece with bronze medal-winning performances at 132 and 308, respectively. Swinnea posted a total of 805, while Padron posted a 1,180-pound total.
Kris Laughlin scored the Bobcats’ other points with a fourth-place finish at 181. He finished with a total of 1,235 pounds.
Nicolas Kyle finished seventh for the Bobcats at 148.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•