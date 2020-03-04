BEEVILLE – All five starters scored in double figures to help the Coastal Bend men’s basketball get its second straight win on Feb. 15.
The Cougars built a 16-point halftime lead on their way to an 80-58 win over Jacksonville at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
The Cougars’ five starters combined for 69 of the team’s 80 points with Lance-Amir Paul and Elijah Moleon each scoring 17 to lead the way.
Moleon also added eight rebounds, while Paul added four boards, four assists and three steals.
Kendrick Christian scored 14 points to go with five assists, while Eric Conner had 11 points and seven rebounds. Emmanuel White finished the game with 10 points.
The Cougars upped their mark to 10-16 overall and 4-12 in Region XIV play with the victory.
Cougar women routed
The Coastal Bend women’s basketball team fell at home to Panola by 36 points on Feb. 15.
The Fillies scored 26 points in the first quarter and 33 in the third on their way to a 94-58 win over CBC.
Marley Martinez led Coastal Bend with 14 points. She also added seven steals and five rebounds.
Cassie Hogan added 13 points to go with a team-best eight rebounds. Aubrey Guerra chipped in 11 points, five boards and four assists.
Brianna Martinez came off the bench to added 10 points and five rebounds.