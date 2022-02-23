Five wrestlers will represent the Beeville Trojan wrestling program at the UIL 5A Region IV tournament.
Lane Jerkins, Nikolas Camacho, Jackson Norquist, Joseph Lopez and Bryce Foster all advanced to the regional tournament after finishing third in their respective weight classes at the District 14 championship tournament held at the Alamo Convocation Center inside Alamo Stadium in San Antonio Feb. 4-5.
The regional tournament was slated to be held Feb. 11-12 at Burger Center in Austin. The top four finishers in each weight class at the regional tournament will advance to the state tournament Feb. 18-19.
Jerkins won his bronze for the Trojans in the 126-pound class.
He won a 2-1 decision in the third-place match over Comal Canyon’s Matthew Mauricio to claim the bronze and improve to 27-13 on the year.
Before that, he beat Comal Pieper’s Juan Sandoval by pinfall in 1 minute, 11 seconds, before losing by pinfall in 1:07 to San Antonio Veterans Memorial’s Xander Salcido in the semifinals. He then beat La Vernia’s Jeffrey Goddard by pinfall in 1:45 in the consolation semifinals to get into the third-place match.
Camacho claimed the bronze at 132, scoring a 9-4 decision over La Vernia’s Alex Gawlik in the third-place match to move to 29-10 on the year.
Camacho beat Pieper’s Wade Kiehne by pinfall in 40 seconds in his first match, but fell by major decision, 12-1, to Canyon’s Manuel Mauricio. He beat Veterans Memorial’s Darren Flores by pinfall in 1:33 to get into the bronze-medal match.
Norquist won the bronze medal at 152, improving to 26-15 on the year.
He pinned Pieper’s Gus Weiser in 3:26 in the bronze-medal match.
He opened with a win over Vets’ Noah Cedillo by pinfall in 5:35, but lost to Canyon’s Zander Edward by pinfall in the semifinals. He bounced back from that with a pinfall win over San Antonio Highlands’ Matthew Jaramillo in 2:01 in the consolation semifinals.
Lopez won his bronze at 160, pinning Kyle Lehman’s Marc Dumlao in 1:56 to improve to 12-8 on the season.
He beat Dumlao in the opener in 5:26, but lost to Veterans Memorial’s Kohl Schuster by pinfall in 3:33. He then beat San Antonio Jefferson’s John Guerra in the consolation semifinals by pinfall in 4:34.
Foster took the bronze at 170. He improved to 29-5 on the year.
In the bronze-medal match, Foster pinned La Vernia’s Tyler Mills in 1:21.
Foster took the longest road to the bronze of all Trojans. He lost his opener by pinfall in 5:45 to San Antonio Burbank’s Samuel De Los Santos to immediately fall into the consolation bracket.
After receiving a bye, He won back-to-back matches by pinfall in 24 seconds and 2:59 over Highlands’ Aiden Guerra and Vets’ Zade Salcido, respectively, to get into the bronze-medal match.
Justin Maldonado came up a win shy of advancing to regionals after falling in a wrestleback challenge.
Maldonado lost the third-place match to San Antonio Edison’s Ethan Escamilla, then was challenged for the final qualifying spot by fifth-place finisher Devin Brown from Uvalde.
Brown beat Maldonado 4-2 to claim the qualifying spot.
Maldonado won in the quarterfinals by pinfall, but lost in the semifinals by pinfall. He then beat Highlands’ Jonathan Lopez in the consolation semifinals by pinfall in 35 seconds.
Maldonado finished the year 14-18.
Donelle Wright, Ray Espinoza and Nathan Rakowitz all went 0-2 at the tournament. Wright finished the season 7-14, Espinoza was 11-14 on the year and Rakowitz was 3-11 on the season.
