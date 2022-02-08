Beeville’s boys and girls powerlifting teams combined for five individual championships at the Mathis Pirate Invitational Jan. 22.
Matthew Salinas and Xavier Aleman won championships for the boys team, while Annica Gonzales, Angelica Beltran and Lilliana Flores won titles for the girls team at the meet.
Salinas claimed the 220-pound championship for the Trojans, posting a winning total of 1,185 pounds thanks to a squat of 465, a bench press of 270 and a dead lift of 450.
Aleman won the title at 275 with a 1,415-pound total. He hits lifts of 530, 405 and 480.
Gonzales won the 123-pound crown on the girls side. She hits lifts of 320, 165 and 315 for an 800-pound total.
Beltran claimed the title at 148. She posted a total of 925 with lifts of 355, 195 and 375.
Flores won the 259-pound title with an 835 total. She posted lifts of 330, 220 and 285.
On the boys side, Beeville boasted one silver medalist, a bronze medalist, one fourth-place finisher and three fifth-place finishers.
Juan Garcia was the runner-up at 165 with a 1,120-pound total.
Noah Horton won a bronze medal at 308 with 920-pound total.
Arnulfo Puga was fourth at 275 with a 975-pound total.
Arve Vasquez was fifth at 181, Aydon Sarate was fifth at 198 and Daniel Adamez was fifth at 275.
Beeville finished as the runner-up in the team standings with 27 points. London won the team title with 47 points.
On the girls side, Beeville had one silver medalist, two bronze medalists and one fourth-place finisher.
Nysa Huq was the runner-up 105, posting a total of 540 pounds.
Bronze medals went to Bianca Carrizales at 114 with a 620-pound total and Alizen Moreno was 123 with a 710-pound total.
Addison Estrada took fourth at 181 with a 700-pound total.
The Lady Trojans took third with 34 points as a team. Mathis won the team championship with 50 points and Freer was second with 36 points.
