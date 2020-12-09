Behind senior guard Kade Florence, the Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team extended its win streak to start the 2020-21 season to three straight games.
The Bobcats doubled-up Banquete on Nov. 23, then beat the alumni team that same night to go to 3-0 on the year.
Against Banquete, the Bobcats outscored them 30-12 in the second half on their way to a 56-28 victory.
Skidmore led 8-6 after one quarter, then stretched that lead to 26-16 by halftime. The Cats then won the third 10-6 and the fourth 20-6.
Florence poured in a team-best 18 points in the victory.
Jacob Torres added 10 points, while Clayton Scotten and Jerrin Koenig both scored six points.
Just hours later, the Bobcats beat the alumni team 67-55.
The current Bobcats led 18-13 after one quarter, but the past Bobcats trimmed that by a point by winning the second quarter 19-18.
In the second half, the Bobcats outscored the alumni team 15-11 in the third and 16-12 in the fourth.
Florence was again the leading scorer for Skidmore, pouring in a season-best 30 points, which included five 3-pointers.
Scotten and Torres both scored 10 points for Skidmore, while Denham Cheek and Michael Menchaca both had six points.
Marcus Hinojosa led the alumni team with eight points. Marcus Sarate had seven points, while Brody Haight and Tim Stowe both had six points.
