AUSTIN – Beeville’s Alisha Flores and DeUndria Anderson both claimed gold medals at the Josie Rodriguez Invitational at the Delco Activity Center Saturday.
They both went 3-0 on their way to claiming titles in their respective weight classes – Flores in the 110-pound class and Anderson in the 148-pound class.
Flores won her first two matches by pinfall before winning by major decision in the championship match.
She beat Austin Navarro’s Maribel Quintana Delarosa by pinfall in 26 seconds in the quarterfinals, then pinned Uvalde’s Karyssa Davila in 2 minutes, 24 seconds in the semifinals.
In the championship match, she beat Austin McCallum’s London Hudnall by a 14-6 count.
Chasey Oglesby won a bronze medal at 110.
She pinned Uvalde’s Nathalia Quiroz in 54 seconds in the quarterfinals, but lost 11-8 to Hudnall in the semifinals.
In the consolation semifinals, Oglesby pinned Delarosa in 1:54 before pinning Davila in 4:28 in the third-place match.
Anderson won all three of her matches by pinfall in the first period to claim the title.
She pinned Austin Crockett’s Eliza Torres in 1:34 in the quarterfinals, then pinned Round Rock’s Danielle Godsted in 1:42 in the semifinals.
She pinned Austin Navarro’s Sabrina Govea in 1:35 in the championship to claim the title.
Mikaitlyn Anderson won a silver medal for the Lady Trojans at 185, which was decided via a cumulative point system.
She beat teammate Mya Martin by pinfall in 1:06 in the first round, then lost to Victoria East’s Hayley Montez by pinfall in the third round. In the fourth round, she pinned Lampasas’ Taylor Talbert. She finished off the tournament with a pinfall win over Round Rock McNeil’s Ayanna Hunter.
Martin finished fifth for Beeville in the 185-pound class after losing all four of her matches.
After the loss to M. Anderson, she lost by pinfall to Hunter and Montez, then forfeited her final match to Talbert.