CORPUS CHRISTI – Beeville’s Alisha Flores and Mikaitlyn Anderson won gold medals for the Trojan wrestling team at the first tournament of the 2019-20 season last week.
Flores won the 110-pound championship and Anderson won the 185-pound championship at the Trojan Takedown Tournament hosted by Corpus Christi Moody.
Flores won four matches by pinfall and one match by forfeit to claim the title.
She won her first match by pinfall in 1 minute, 43 seconds, then followed that with pinfall victories in 37 seconds, 1:50 and 1:10, respectively.
She then claimed a forfeit victory over PSJA’s Karen Marroquin to clinch the gold.
Anderson won all five of her matches by pinfall to take the 185-pound title.
She won in 25 seconds in her first match, then in 3:39 in her second. In the third round, she won in 1:12. In the fourth round, she won in 37 seconds.
She pinned Ray’s Jazmine Marquez in 2:18 in the final match to claim the title.
DeUndria Anderson claimed a silver medal at 165 after going 4-1 in her five matches.
She won her first two matches by pinfall in 23 seconds and 49 seconds, respectively, but lost an 8-5 decision to Veterans Memorial’s Mikayla Hodnett in her third match.
She then won by pinfall in 25 seconds in the next round before scoring a forfeit win over PSJA’s Cassandra Santana in her fifth match.
Chasey Oglesby finished fifth at 102 for the Lady Trojans, going 2-3 on the day.
She lost her first three matches of the tournament, but rebounded with a pinfall victory in 4:59 and then a pinfall win over Donna North’s Monica Resendez in 2:55 in the fifth-place match.
On the boys side, Matthew Cardona and Jaithan May were both runners-up in their respective weight classes for the Trojans.
Cardona was second at 138 after going 2-1. He lost his first match by pinfall, but came back to win his next two by pinfall in 18 seconds and then 41 seconds, respectively.
May was the runner-up at 152.
He won his first four matches with a 6-1 decision, a 44-second pinfall, a pinfall in 3:18 and then a 7-4 decision, respectively.
In the championship match, he lost by technical fall 16-1 to Ray’s Chandler Young.
Isiah Moorer finished fifth at 132. He lost by decision in his first two matches, then won by technical fall, 19-4.
He advanced to the fifth-place match thanks to an injury default, and then beat Carroll’s Abel Litchenberger by a 15-8 count.
AJ Garza was sixth at 120 for the Trojans. He lost by major decision and then by pinfall in his first two matches, but won by pinfall in 4:47 and 1:59 in his next two matches.
In the fifth-place match, he lost by pinfall to Victoria East’s Adrian Martinez.