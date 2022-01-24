Bryce Foster scored four pinfalls on his way to a fifth-place finish at the Craig T. Grace CenTex Wrestling Tournament Jan. 7-8.
Foster won four straight matches after dropping his opener to get into the consolation semifinals, then won the fifth-place match by pinfall in the 182-pound weight class.
Foster pinned Round Rock McNeil’s Tony Shannon in 1 minute, 56 seconds to claim the fifth-place medal.
The Trojan senior opened with a pinfall loss to Pflugerville Weiss’ Cameron Tobias, but reeled off four straight wins after that in the consolation bracket.
He won by pinfall in 43 seconds over Buda Johnson’s Joseph Rosales, then scored a forfeit win over Killeen’s Austin Clay. In the fourth round of the consolation bracket, he pinned Round Rock Cedar Ridge’s Iyanu Akingbolagun in 3:28. He then beat Victoria West’s Wyatt Mican by pinfall in 2:34 in the fifth round of the consolation bracket.
In the consolation semifinals, Foster was again pinned by Tobias to fall into the fifth-place match.
Michael Hite reached the consolation fourth round at 170 before bowing out.
Hite first lost to Rio Grande City’s Rafael Benitez, then beat Pharr-San Juan-Alamo’s Roland Escobar by pinfall in 1:44 in the consolation third round.
Hite was eliminated in the next round, losing by pinfall to Dripping Springs’ Ben Lourens.
Lane Jerkins (126), Nikolas Camacho (132), Jackson Norquist (160) and Justin Maldonado (195) each went 2-2 at the tournament and were eliminated in the third round of the consolation bracket.
Jerkins won his opener by pinfall in 34 seconds and scored a 51-second pin in the consolation second round, but lost by forfeit to bow out.
Camacho had a 56-second pinfall in the consolation second round, but was ousted by pinfall in the next round.
Norquist and Maldonado, like Camacho, both lost their openers, scored pinfalls in the consolation second round, then were eliminated by pinfall in the next round.
Nathan Rakowitz lost his only two matches at 220 and went out in the consolation third round thanks to a pair of byes.
