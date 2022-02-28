Following back-to-back major decision losses, Bryce Foster’s prep wrestling career looked to be in danger of being over.
But the A.C. Jones senior turned that all around in less than three minutes.
With a pair of pinfall victories, Foster extended his career one more week and earned his first career trip to the UIL 5A State Wrestling Championships.
“It’s a great feeling to know that I am going up to Houston to the state wrestling meet and being one of the top 16 dudes in my weight class throughout the whole state,” Foster said. “It’s an honor and a blessing at the same time.”
Foster won his first two matches in the 170-pound bracket at the Region IV tournament, scoring pinfalls in 46 seconds and 1 minute, 23 seconds, over Dripping Springs’ Ben Lourens and Rio Grande City’s Rafael Benitez, respectively.
But, he lost a 16-4 major decision to Corpus Christi Miller’s Abraham Aguirre in the semifinals, then lost an 8-0 major decision to Lourens in the consolation semifinals to fall into the fifth-place match.
He beat Kyle Lehman’s Joey Mojica by pinfall in 49 seconds to lock up fifth place, then “hightailed it over,” as Trojan coach Terry Foster – Bryce’s father – put it, to watch the conclusion of the bronze-medal match between Lourens and Benitez.
Foster needed Lourens to win in order to challenge for the final state-qualifying spot in a wrestleback because he had beaten Benitez earlier in the tournament.
Lourens gave Foster that chance, besting Benitez 7-0 to win the bronze.
Foster challenged Benitez in the wrestleback, pinning him in 1:26 to win a bid to the state tournament.
“I fought my way through my bracket and things worked out in my favor to be able to have a chance to punch my ticket into state,” Foster said. “Going into the wrestleback, my dad told me ‘He has something you want, now go get it’ and I went out there and did what I had to do.”
Foster (33-7) was set to wrestle at the state tournament at the Berry Center in Cypress on Feb. 18-19.
He was slated to face Colleyville Heritage’s Hayden Ulrich in the first round. Ulrich is the Region II champion and entered the state tournament with a record of 50-7.
Foster is the 49th state qualifier for his father, who has had at least one state qualifier in each of his 23 seasons at the helm of the Trojan wrestling program.
“It was a bittersweet moment qualifying for state with my father in the corner,” Bryce said. “Growing up around wrestling, always looking up to past wrestlers and the other 22 years of state qualifiers, it felt good to continue the streak for my last and final year.
“I don’t think words could describe seeing the smile on my family’s face after. From my dad being the first person I see coming off the mat smiling that I made it, then to run to the stands and hug my mom, grandpa and Ms. Bures that always support me. It didn’t feel like an accomplishment just for me and my family, but for our community. To be able to represent Beeville at the state tournament is an honor.”
Foster will push the program’s state-qualifying streak to 25 straight seasons, a run that dates back to when wrestling was added as a high school sport by the UIL in 1997-98.
Lane Jerkins, Nikolas Camacho and Jackson Norquist each went 1-2 and were eliminated in the second round of the consolation bracket at the regional tournament.
All three sandwiched wins between losses.
Jerkins beat Weslaco East’s Samuel Trevino by pinfall in 2:46 in the 126-pound weight class after losing by pinfall in the first round. He was then eliminated by pinfall in the next round by Sharyland Pioneer’s Noah Ramos.
At 132, Camacho lost by major decision in the first round, beat Sharyland’s Jaime Cavazos by major decision (17-4), then lost to Carroll’s Billy Flores by a 6-3 count.
Norquist, at 152, opened with a pinfall loss in 37 seconds, then beat Cedar Park’s Ayden Lewis by pinfall in 2:09. He lost to King’s Ethan Stubblefield by pinfall in his next match.
Joseph Lopez lost a 3-1 decision and then lost by pinfall in 3:20 at 160 for the Trojans.
For the year, Jerkins finished 28-15, Camacho was 30-12, Norquist went 27-17 and Lopez was 12-10.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•