Bryce Foster’s trip to the state wrestling meet ended in two matches in Cypress.
The A.C. Jones senior was pinned in both of his matches, bringing an end to his prep career.
Colleyville Heritage’s Hayden Ulrich, the champion of Region II, scored a takedown of Foster midway through the first period of their opening round match in the 170-pound weight class and stayed in control until scoring a pinfall at the 3:40 mark of the match.
Ulrich went on to finish fourth in the weight class. He lost to Bushland’s Caleb Rivera in the second round of the championship bracket to fall into the consolation side, then lost to Rivera again in the bronze-medal match after scoring three straight wins.
Foster fell into the consolation bracket to face Region III third-place finisher Joshua Wenger from College Station.
Wenger, who lost by pinfall to Rivera, beat Foster at the 1:47 mark of the match.
Foster scored the first takedown of the match to take a 2-0 lead, but Wenger scored a reversal and then a two-point nearfall before finally pinning Foster.
Foster finished his senior season with a mark of 33-9.
Leander Glenn’s Bryce McLaren, the champion of Region IV, won the 170-pound 5A state title, beating Frisco Heritage’s Cortilius Vann 3-0 in the championship match.
McLaren won all four of his matches by decision to claim the state championship.
Lucas Lovejoy won the 5A team championship with 93 points. Dumas finished as the state runner-up with 81 and Amarillo Caprock took third with 77 points.
