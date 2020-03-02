AUSTIN – Four Beeville Lady Trojans qualified for the regional wrestling tournament, and all four booked tickets into the next round as well at the UIL 5A Region IV Wrestling Championships on Feb. 15.
Chasey Oglesby, Alisha Flores, DeUndria Anderson and Mikaitlyn Anderson all earned bids to the state wrestling tournament with top-four finishers in their respective weight classes.
D. Anderson won her second straight regional championship for the Lady Trojans, claiming gold in the 148-pound weight class.
The senior improved to 24-3 on the year thanks to three pinfall victories and then a 13-6 win in the regional finals.
She scored first-period pinfalls in each of her first two matches, then pinned Leander Glenn’s Sofia Vazquez Acevedo in 3 minutes, 33 seconds to advance to the championship match.
She then beat Brooks Academy’s Rose Scotello 13-6 to win the gold and become the first Beeville wrestler in program history, boys or girls, to win two regional titles.
Oglesby (22-12) claimed the silver medal at 102 for the Lady Trojans.
She opened with a 57-second pinfall victory, then scored a pin in 5:05 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, she beat Uvalde’s Karyssa Davila 11-4 to advance to the regional final.
In the regional championship, Corpus Christi Ray’s Odelia Lopez beat Oglesby by major decision, 14-0, in a rematch of the district championship from Feb. 13.
Flores and M. Anderson both earned bronze medals for the Lady Trojans.
Flores was third at 110. She went 4-1 for the tournament and improved to 30-4 on the season.
She opened the tournament with a pair of first-period pins but lost to Cedar Park’s Cassidy King by an 8-6 count. King went on to win the regional crown to stay unbeaten on the year.
The senior then rebounded with a pinfall in 4:24 before scoring a major decision over Leander Glenn’s Myah Alvear, 12-0, in the third-place match.
M. Anderson took third at 185. She also went 4-1 to improve to 25-6 on the season.
She won by pin in 57 seconds and 5:05 in her first two matches but lost to eventual Victoria East’s Hayley Montez, the eventual regional champion, 4-2 in the semifinals.
Anderson then won by pinfall in 2:52 in the consolation semifinals before pinning PSJA Memorial’s Lorena Torres in 2:10 in the third-place match.
Coach Terry Foster also earned an award, winning the Region IV Outstanding Female Wrestling Coach Award.
Isiah Moorer also earned a bid to the state tournament on the boys side for the Trojans.
He won a bronze medal for the Trojans at 132, going 3-1 for the tournament to move to 26-7 on the season.
He won a 4-3 decision in his opener before falling 8-6 to Dripping Springs’ Brodie Dyer in the semifinals.
In the consolation semifinals, Moorer won 8-2 to reach the third-place match. He bested Rio Grande City’s Rene Trevino by pinfall in 4:20 to take the bronze.
The UIL state wrestling tournament was slated to be held Feb. 21 and 22 at the Berry Center in Cypress.
It will be the 21st straight season that Beeville will have at least one wrestler at the state tournament.
AJ Garza-Adolfo, Matthew Cardona, Christopher Hernandez and Jaithan May were ousted before the medal matches for the Trojan boys team.
Cardona and May both reached the third round of the consolation brackets at their weight classes before losing by pinfall and decision (8-2), respectively. Garza-Adolfo was knocked out after three matches, while Hernandez lost both of his matches to go out.