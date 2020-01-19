AUSTIN – Four of the five Lady Trojan wrestlers who made the trek to the Craig T. Grace CenTex Invitational returned with medals.
Mikaitlyn Anderson, DeUndria Anderson, Alisha Flores and Chasey Oglesby each won medals for the Lady Trojans at the event.
M. Anderson won a gold medal, claiming the title in the 185-pound weight class.
After a first-round bye, she won four straight matches by pinfall to claim the title.
She pinned Round Rock McNeil’s Ayanna Hunter in 5 minutes, 6 seconds in the championship match.
D. Anderson and Flores won bronze medals for the Lady Trojans.
D. Anderson was third at 148, going 5-1 at the tournament.
She won her first three matches by pinfall, but then lost a 6-0 decision in the semifinals. She then won her next two matches by forfeit to claim the bronze.
Flores went 7-1 to win the bronze at 110.
She won her first match, but lost her second to fall into the consolation bracket. From there, she won six straight matches, five by pinfall and one by forfeit.
In the third-place match, she beat Oglesby in 1:43 to claim third.
Oglesby was 6-2 for the tournament to claim the fourth-place medal.
She won her first, then lost her second before rattling off two wins by pinfall, one by forfeit and then two by decision to get into the third-place match against Flores.
Carolina Zamora went 1-2 for the Lady Trojans at 128. She lost her first match, then won by pinfall before being ousted in the third round of the consolation bracket.
On the boys side, Isiah Moorer went 5-2 and placed sixth at 132 for the Trojans. He was the only placer for the Beeville boys at the tournament.
He won his first match by major decision, but then lost by pinfall in the second round.
He then won four straight matches in the consolation bracket: two by pinfall and two by decision.
In the consolation semifinals, he lost an 8-4 decision.
The fifth-place match ended in a double forfeit between Moorer and Austin Bowie’s Joshua Moreno.
AJ Garza-Adolfo and Matthew Cardona both went 4-2 at the tournament, but were eliminated short of a medal match.
Christopher Hernandez and Michael Sauceda both went 2-2, while Matthew Piccion went 1-2.