BEEVILLE – One starter got hurt and another was sitting on the bench after fouling out, but the Beeville Lady Trojans came out on top against the team that figures to be their biggest roadblock to a district title.
Beeville survived a late rally with two of its starters out, beating West Oso 52-48 Friday at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium to take sole possession of first in the District 31-4A standings.
“Obviously it’s a big win. We hadn’t beaten them in district (since we came back to this district),” said Lady Trojan coach Paul Yuma. “We figure it’s going to come down to the last game between us, so it’s a good win, especially here at home.”
Starting guard Jade Del Bosque went down early in the contest with an injury and never returned, forcing freshman Cylee Lopez to step in as her replacement.
With Lopez on the floor running the point, Beeville led 12-8 after one, 25-18 at halftime and 40-31 through three quarters.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Trojans pushed their advantage to as many as 13 points and looked to have the game well in hand.
Then standout post Kamaria Gipson fouled out with 5 1/2 minutes left.
Another freshman, Aaralyn Del Bosque – Jade’s younger sister – was pressed into action in Gipson’s absence.
West Oso rallied behind its trademark pressure defense, closing the gap to as little as two points.
But Beeville did just enough to hold off the Lady Bears and get the victory.
“That was huge,” Yuma said about his team’s ability to hold off West Oso down the stretch despite being without its two leading scorers.
“Jade got hurt early, which made us play a freshman. Then when Kamaria fouled out, we had to throw another freshman in there.
“We held it together for a long time. We had a little problem there, then we kind of regrouped and we’re able to pull out the win.
“That was some very good experience for a lot of young girls.”
Gipson still finished as the leading scorer despite missing the last 5 1/2 minutes, pouring in 21 points.
Camryn Longoria joined her in double figures with 15.
Lopez was also in double figures for the Lady Trojans, tallying 10 points.
A. Del Bosque and Tori Garza both finished with three points.
The win pushed Beeville to 22-2 overall and 5-0 in district play on the season.
The Lady Trojans sit atop the district standings by themselves with a one-game lead over Oso. Robstown, Sinton and Rockport-Fulton are tied for third with matching 3-2 records.
“We’ve got basically 4 1/2 weeks left and we’re trying to work hard every game and every practice to try to make a big playoff run,” said Yuma. “We’re trying to improve these last five weeks.”
Beeville 45, Ingleside 27
The Lady Trojans started slow, but pulled away in the second quarter in a win at Ingleside on Jan. 7.
Beeville led by just two, 8-6, after one quarter, but outscored the hosts 18-3 in the second quarter to all but put the game out of reach.
The Lady Trojans then led 37-17 after three quarter before Ingleside won the fourth quarter 10-8.
Gipson paced Beeville with 15 points in the victory.
J. Del Bosque hit a pair of triples on her way to scoring 14 points.
Longoria added six points, while Lopez had five and Garza had three. Veronica Soliz and Amidy Moreno each scored one point.