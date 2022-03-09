Claudia Fuentes and Erica Hinojosa both hit a pair of home runs to lead the Skidmore-Tynan softball team to its first win of the 2022 season Feb. 22.
The four dingers by the two Ladycats highlighted a 22-hit performance that helped Skidmore win 29-12 over West Oso in Corpus Christi.
Hinojosa hit a three-run home run in the first inning for Skidmore, then added a two-run shot in the top of the fourth.
Fuentes hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth and a three-run shot in the fifth.
Skidmore scored seven times in the first and never trailed in getting the win.
The Ladycats led 9-3 after two, 12-10 after three and 21-10 through four before posting eight more runs in the top of the fifth.
Hinojosa finished with six RBIs and scored four times while going 3 for 4 at the plate.
Fuentes was 3 for 6 at the dish with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Eddika Hernandez drove in five runs and scored four times while going 2 for 5.
Makayla Arevalo posted a four-hit performance, going 4 for 5 with two RBIs and four runs scored.
Samantha Gutierrez and Sydney Swinnea both scored four times, drove in a run and had two hits.
Mia Briseno went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs.
Alexis Moron picked up the win in the circle for Skidmore. She gave up 12 runs – only two of which were earned – on seven hits and struck out five over five innings of work.
Woodsboro 24, S-T 7
Woodsboro used an 11-run third inning to pull away from the Ladycats on Feb. 18 in Skidmore.
Skidmore made it 6-5 with five in the bottom of the second, but the Lady Eagles scored 11 times in the next half-inning and were never threatened again.
Swinnea hit a double and a triple for her two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Ladycats.
Hinojosa had a pair of doubles and scored once.
Arevalo drove in two runs and scored once, while Ramirez drove in a run and was 1 for 2.
Alyssa Salazar took the loss. She gave up nine runs on three hits in two-plus innings of work.
