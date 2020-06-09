BEEVILLE – The COVID-19 pandemic has already robbed everyone of multiple staples of the sports landscape.
It claimed another one last week with the cancellation of the annual Beeville Coaches Meet and Greet fundraising dinner and auction.
Event founder Orlando Vasquez announced last week that the event organizers had made the decision to cancel the 2020 event because of the lingering effects on the local economy brought on by the pandemic.
“With all these businesses shut down or partially shut down, and just now reopening, it’s hard to go to them and ask them to sponsor or donate,” Vasquez said about the decision to cancel.
“I just felt it was best that we hold off until next year.”
The event has grown exponentially since the inaugural event in 2016.
Vasquez organized the first event, which was held at the Beeville Country Club, as a way of introducing and welcoming then-athletic director and head football coach Jerry Bomar and his new coaching staff to the Beeville community.
The next year, Vasquez had to relocate the event to The Grand because of the demand for tickets and created a non-profit foundation to oversee the now-annual event.
Over the past two years, the event has raised more than $115,000 for the Beeville ISD Athletic Department.
“It’s extremely hard to cancel something like this because the school has come to, I’m not going to say expect, but it’s nice that they can get these funds and go out there and purchase equipment for the kids and the things the athletic department needs,” Vasquez said.
“It’s a blow. I think it’s a blow we wish we didn’t have to take.”
Vasquez said, under normal circumstances, he would have begun seeking commitments from sponsors on June 1.
“It’s really hard to go to (local businesses) and ask them for money,” he said. “You just don’t feel right doing it.”
He said the foundation’s board briefly discussed holding an online auction to raise some funds in lieu of the event, but ultimately decided against it.
“It’s just not the same,” he said. “We make our money in the live auction. That’s where we’ve made 80 percent of our money.
“I just think,” he added, “it’s best to wait a year and come back strong in 2021.”