The Galveston Whitecaps took two of three from Coastal Bend in Region XIV baseball action March 3 and 5.
The Whitecaps won the first game and the rubber match of the series by scores of 16-7 and 5-4, respectively.
Sandwiched between those Whitecap wins was a 1-0 victory by the Cougars in Galveston March 5.
In the first game of the series in Beeville, Coastal Bend led 5-3 after two and 7-3 through three, but the Whitecaps came up with five in the fourth and three in the fifth to go in front for good.
Galveston tallied 17 total hits in the victory, including eight multi-base hits.
Victor Armendariz led the Cougar offense, going 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored. Damian Rodriguez was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run, while Eric Martinez went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Garrett Whitaker hit a two-run double for his lone hit of the contest. Christian Terranova hit a triple and scored once.
The loss went to Logan Henderson. He gave up 11 runs – only three earned – on 10 hits in five innings of work.
In the second game of the series in Galveston, Coastal Bend scored the game’s only run in the second inning.
Selvin Anderson hit an RBI single to plate Armendariz for the winning run.
Cobe Reeves picked up the victory with a two-hit shutout. He struck out five and didn’t allow a walk in improving to 2-1 on the year.
In the rubber match in Galveston, the Whitecaps broke a 4-4 tie in the eighth to pick up the victory.
Galveston led 2-0 through two and 3-2 after six before adding a fourth run in the seven. Coastal Bend evened the game at 4-4 in top of the eighth before Galveston got the winning run in its half of the inning.
Armendariz was 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Martinez had the team’s other RBI. Rodriguez and Ben Hovda both had two hits and two runs scored in the loss.
Jaden Meredith took the loss. He allowed two runs on four hits and walked three in 2 1/3 innings of work.
Coastal Bend fell to 8-10 overall and 2-5 in region play with the loss.
CBC 11, South Suburban 1
After falling behind 1-0 in the first, Coastal Bend rallied to beat South Suburban in Beeville March 4.
The Cougars evened the game in the third, then broke things open with a seven-run fourth. They added one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Zach Seigrist was 2 for 3 with a home run and a single. He drove in four and scored once.
Greg Smith was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Martinez also drove home two runs for the Cougars and Hovda scored three times.
David Lopez was 1 for 3 with an RBI and scored twice.
Jacob Guzman evened his season record at 1-1 on the bump. He gave up a run on six hits and struck out five in six innings of work.
