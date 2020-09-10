BEEVILLE – In the first action of the year for both the Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan cross country teams, it was two runners from down south who claimed wins.
In a dual meet between the two Bee County programs, Skidmore-Tynan’s Natalie Garcia won the girls race, and teammate Jerrin Koenig won the boys race.
Garcia won the girls race with a time of 9 minutes, 28 seconds.
Yaneli Aguilar finished second for the Lady Cats, while Eddika Hernandez was fourth, Maggy Moreman was fifth, Jasmine Terry was sixth and Mariella Gonzales was seventh. Adrianna Moron finished 11th.
Jada Johnson finished second for the Lady Trojans.
Amber Müller was eighth; Caleigh Martin finished ninth, and Avery Silvas finished 10th for Beeville.
In the boys race, Koenig was victorious with a time of 11 minutes, 21 seconds.
Israel Garcia finished fifth for the Bobcats, while Justin Bronaugh was seventh. Taegan Cochran took 13th.
For Beeville, Brandon Guerrero was the runner-up, while Isaiah Rosales took third, and Rowdy Siddon was fourth.
Ryley Roschetsky was sixth, and Austin Hackney finished eighth.