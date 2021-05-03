Lazzaro Garcia and Trey Martinez combined on a one-hitter to lead the Beeville Trojan baseball team to a home victory April 16.
The Trojans scored nine times over the first three innings to run away with a 10-1 victory over Miller at Joe Hunter Field.
Beeville got enough to win in the first inning, scoring twice. Garcia came in on a passed ball to make it 1-0, then Martinez scored three pitches later when Christian Gonzales hit into a fielder’s choice.
In the second, Jaydon Burkett scored on an error to make it 3-0.
Beeville pushed its lead to 9-0 in the third.
Aydon Burkett started the six-run inning when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
His brother, Jaydon, then walked with the bases still loaded to drive home another run.
Trace Fox then ripped a bases-clearing three-run double into left to make it 8-0.
Garcia singled into left two batters later to drive in the sixth run.
Miller got its lone run in the top of the fifth, but Beeville answered that in the bottom half with Garet Luke driving home Garcia with a single into center.
Garcia worked the first 6 1/3 innings for the Trojans before Martinez came in to record the final two outs. Garcia gave up a single which pushed across Miller’s lone run. He struck out 11 and walked five in a 110-pitch performance.
Martinez struck out two of the three batters he faced to finish off the victory.
Garcia also led the Trojan offense, going 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.
Luke and Gonzales both had one hit, one RBI and one run scored, while J. Burkett had one hit, one RBI and two runs. A. Burkett had an RBI and scored a run.
Fox was 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a run.
Rockport-Fulton 18, Beeville 2
Rockport-Fulton rolled to a five-inning victory over the Trojans April 20.
The Pirates scored five times in the first inning, once in the second and six times in both the third and fourth innings.
Beeville got its two runs in the fourth with Fox scoring on an RBI single by JJ Amador and Martinez scoring on an RBI groundout by J. Burkett.
Aidan Del Bosque and Lovato each recorded singles for Beeville’s other two hits in the loss.
Fox shouldered that loss. He gave up 12 runs (only four earned) on six hits, struck out two and walked seven in three innings.
The Trojans fell to 2-22 overall and 2-9 in District 26-4A play.
