The withdrawal gets stronger by the day, but I’m somehow making it, in case you were concerned for my well-being.
I’ve been surviving on rations of replays of classic sports moments and the droplets of new information regarding the NFL and MLB.
One of those classic moments was the replay of the final round of the 1986 Masters.
For those of you who forgot – or those who didn’t just didn’t know because you don’t follow golf – that’s the round where Jack Nicklaus rallied back to win his sixth green jacket and the last of 18 major championships.
I was only 3 years old when that tournament was played and, until last week, had only ever seen the highlights of the round.
But last week, ESPN showed the replay of the television broadcast in its entirety.
The video quality was atrocious, and the graphics were equally as bad, but I was fixated on that screen watching the Golden Bear deliver perhaps the most riveting performance of his entire career.
That’s how bad I’m jonesing for sports.
I was glued to the screen to watch a broadcast that is nearly as old as me.
I’ve always said that I wasn’t a big fan of watching replays when I knew the outcome.
This was one of the events where I happily made an exception to my own personal rule.
The shocking part of it for me was that, despite the fact that I knew what was coming, I still got goosebumps when Nicklaus drilled a 12-footer for eagle on No. 15 and when Verne Lundquist delivered his now-famous “YES SIR” when he rolled in his birdie putt on No. 17.
It was a fun trip down memory lane.
And at this point, all we really have are the memories of sports to get us by.
That and an achingly slow trickle of fresh sports news.
Major League Baseball’s purported plan to begin its 2020 season by as early as May was probably the biggest piece of news last week.
I’m sure every sports fan has already read most of the specifics, which includes a robot umpire, players sitting 6 feet apart in the stands instead of being in the dugout, and all players, managers, coaches and essential staff being sequestered in hotels with no way to leave or have visitors.
I will admit, at first, I was excited to hear that the league was working toward a way to get on the field.
But, really?
This can’t work.
This country could benefit from the sense of normalcy that a baseball season could provide, but this is just ridiculous.
This plan, at best, is a desperate reach by MLB to be the first major sport to continue play, a fact that the league, no doubt, plans on flipping into a marketing ploy.
I want sports back as much as anyone, but not that way.
Give me a replay of Tiger Woods’ dominating performance at the 1997 Masters, or another showing of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals instead.