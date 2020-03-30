BEEVILLE – A.C. Jones senior Kamaria Gipson, for the third year in a row, is the most valuable player of her girls basketball district.
The San Diego State-bound post was named the District 31-4A most valuable player after leading her state-ranked Lady Trojans to an undefeated romp through the district schedule.
Lady Trojan coach Paul Yuma was named the coach of the year in the district.
Beeville went 33-3 on the season, which included a 14-0 record in 31-4A play.
Guard Jade Del Bosque and forward Camryn Longoria both received first team nods for the Lady Trojans.
Tori Garza and Cylee Lopez were second-team selections for Beeville. Veronica Soliz received honorable mention.
The offensive MVP award went to Robtown’s Kiara Hawkins, while the defensive MVP award went to Sinton’s Courtney Hesseltine. The sixth man of the year award went to Robstown’s Kayla Mesa and the newcomer of the year award went to Rockport-Fulton’s Jordan Malone.
Skidmore-Tynan’s Katryna Hernandez shared the offensive MVP award with Mathis’ Lily Ybarra in District 29-3A.
The MVP award in 29-3A went to Odem’s Julisa Alcala, while the defensive MVP award was shared between Aransas Pass’ Kimberly Castillo and Odem’s Callee Brewer.
The newcomer of the year award was shared between George West’s Raquel Martinez and Aransas Pass’ Maiya Gonzales, while Aransas Pass’ Elizabeth Burciaga and Odem’s Harley Pena shared the sixth man of the year award.
Odem’s Roland Ramirez won the coach of the year award.
Skidmore-Tynan landed two on first team in Jasmine Terry and Brittany Hinojosa and two on second team in Brianna Flores and Mariella Gonzales. Mayra Salas and Daniella Villarreal earned honorable mention for the Lady Cats.
Goliad landed one on the first team in Brooke Yanta and one on the second team in Abby Yanta. Emily Hobbs received honorable mention for the Tigerettes.
In 30-2A, Micah Davis was the top honoree for Pettus as a second teamer.
Savanah Crawley, Heirabella Gomez, Raeann Martinez and Alisynn Morin each received honorable mention for the Lady Eagles.
The district MVP award was shared between Falls City’s Sheleigh Blocker and Port Aransas’ Hannah Ramsden.
The offensive player of the year was Port Aransas’ Victoria Solarek, while Three Rivers’ Larysa Fuentes was named the defensive player of the year.
Falls City’s Tindel Dziuk and Refugio’s Bella Coscetti shared the newcomer of the year award.
The coach of the year award went to Three Rivers’ Terrence Fryer.
Boys basketball
Skidmore-Tynan’s Alex Aguilar was the lone award winner from the area’s four schools in boys basketball.
The Bobcat senior was named the 29-3A sixth man of the year.
Aransas Pass’ James Crawford won the 29-3A MVP award, while teammate Christian Leal was the district’s defensive MVP. Mathis’ Jonathan Villareal was named the offensive MVP.
The newcomer of the year award went to Mathis’ Marcus Alvarado.
Aransas Pass’ Glen Hayes won the coach of the year award.
Skidmore’s Tres Ortiz was a unanimous first team selection.
Kade Florence and Jeremiah Fuentes were second team picks for Skidmore, while Alan Mendez was a second teamer for Goliad.
Israel Martinez and Clayton Scotten received honorable mention for Skidmore.
Five Tigers received honorable mention in John Savoy, De’Vonte Perry, Ben Roe, Emiliano Garza and Lane Killen.
In 31-4A, Beeville’s Seth Gomez was the top honoree, earning first team honors for the Trojans.
Beeville also had four players receive honorable mention in Matthew Gomez, Gabe Carranco, Victor Gonzales and Lazz Garcia.
The superlative award winners were not available at press time.
In 30-2A, Pettus landed one on the first team and one on the second team.
Skyler Colvin was a first team selection for the Eagles, while Lee Garza was second teamer.
Honorable mention went to Michael Barnes, Joseph Constante, Manuel Montoya and Matthew Carrillo.
Port Aransas’ Conner Kreutziger was named the district MVP, while Refugio’s Colton Hesseltine was the offensive player of the year and Kenedy’s Israel Reyes was the defensive player of the year.
Port Aransas’ Kristopher Jones and Falls City’s Cody Arrisola shared the newcomer of the year award.
The coach of the year award went to Refugio’s Eli Boxell.